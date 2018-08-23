Thursday, August 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 August, 2018 13:37 IST

A new Xiaomi device shows up on FCC, could be the Redmi Note 6 or Note 6 Pro

The Xiaomi device in the has dual-band Wi-Fi, and support for networks like LTE, WCDMA, CDMA.

Xiaomi's crusade of dropping of phones every now and then doesn't look to be stopping any time soon. We just saw the launch of its sub-brand Poco Global's Poco F1 smartphone on 22 August. The Mi 8 is rumoured to drop in the country next month.

Xiaomi logos. Reuters

Xiaomi logos. Reuters

Now we are hearing reports that a new Redmi device has been spotted on the certification site FCC. The Xiaomi phone has a model number M1806E7TG and although it doesn't reveal any other major detail about the smartphone, it is believed that this is the Redmi Note 6 or the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

As per the page, the device in the has dual-band Wi-Fi, and support for networks like LTE, WCDMA, CDMA, and GSM. The handset will also be running on MIUI 9. That last part puts a little damper on the Redmi Note 6 rumour as the Redmi Note 5 itself has the MIUI 10 running. In any case, what is confirmed is that another Xiaomi device is soon coming our way into an already overloaded smartphone market.

(Also Read: Poco F1 vs OnePlus 6 vs ZenFone 5z vs Honor 10: Who's the 'Master of Speed'?)

Speaking of the Poco F1, it has been priced at an incredible Rs 20,999 for the base model (6 GB + 64 GB), going up to Rs 29,999 for the Kevlar-backed armoured edition in an 8 GB + 256 GB configuration. There's also a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant which is priced at Rs 23,999 and an 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage standard edition priced at Rs 28,999. The phone will go on sale starting 29 August exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 pm.

tags


3 supercool e-governance apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

also see

Poco F1

Xiaomi's Poco F1 spotted in 8 GB RAM variant on Geekbench ahead of launch

Aug 21, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro goes on open sale bringing much relief for buyers

Aug 13, 2018

MIUI 10

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 10 Beta update for the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 3S and Redmi 4A

Aug 10, 2018

Poco F1

Xiaomi to launch Poco F1 on 22 Aug on Flipkart: Here's everything we know

Aug 19, 2018

Xiaomi Sale

Xiaomi Independence Day Sale: Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2 price drop and other discounts

Aug 11, 2018

Android 9 Pie

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi A1 are expected to get Android 9 Pie OS soon

Aug 15, 2018

science

Space Travel

National effort needed for making advanced materials for space missions: ISRO chief

Aug 23, 2018

Turtles

Turtles weren't always toothless: 'missing link' in turtle evolution found

Aug 23, 2018

Astronomy

New telescope to track down Earth’s 'minimoons' being tested in Chile

Aug 22, 2018

Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane grows to Category 5 storm as it approaches Hawaii's coast

Aug 22, 2018