Xiaomi's crusade of dropping of phones every now and then doesn't look to be stopping any time soon. We just saw the launch of its sub-brand Poco Global's Poco F1 smartphone on 22 August. The Mi 8 is rumoured to drop in the country next month.

Now we are hearing reports that a new Redmi device has been spotted on the certification site FCC. The Xiaomi phone has a model number M1806E7TG and although it doesn't reveal any other major detail about the smartphone, it is believed that this is the Redmi Note 6 or the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

As per the page, the device in the has dual-band Wi-Fi, and support for networks like LTE, WCDMA, CDMA, and GSM. The handset will also be running on MIUI 9. That last part puts a little damper on the Redmi Note 6 rumour as the Redmi Note 5 itself has the MIUI 10 running. In any case, what is confirmed is that another Xiaomi device is soon coming our way into an already overloaded smartphone market.

Speaking of the Poco F1, it has been priced at an incredible Rs 20,999 for the base model (6 GB + 64 GB), going up to Rs 29,999 for the Kevlar-backed armoured edition in an 8 GB + 256 GB configuration. There's also a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant which is priced at Rs 23,999 and an 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage standard edition priced at Rs 28,999. The phone will go on sale starting 29 August exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 pm.