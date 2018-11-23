tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi’s recently launched Redmi Note 6 Pro has gone on sale in India today, just a day after it was announced for the Indian market. The Note 6 Pro which was first announced in China is the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro and will be a part of the Black Friday Sale at a special price that starts from Rs 12,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6 GB + 64 GB RAM variant.

Both variants of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will basically get a price cut of Rs 1,000 during the Black Friday Sale which will last a day and starts at 12 PM IST.

The variants will be available for purchase at Flipkart, mi.com and at Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores as well.

The standard retail price tags for the 4 GB + 64 GB variant is Rs 13,999 while the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will sell for Rs 15,999 post the sale.

HDFC Bank account holders can get an additional Rs 500 discount when using credit card, debit card or even when opting for an EMI transaction.

The smartphone features a 6.26-inch notched display with Full HD Plus resolution, that gives you an 87.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC along with two storage varaints: 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the device sports a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor, with LED flash and an f/1.9 aperture. The front camera is also a dual setup, with 20 MP and 2 MP units.

The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box coupled with MIUI 9.6 custom skin applied on top. Fuelling the device is a 4,000 mAh battery which happens to be the same on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

