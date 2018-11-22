Kshitij Pujari

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 6 Pro, which is the successor to its widely successful Redmi Note 5 Pro, at an event in Delhi. One of the biggest changes to the Redmi Note 6 Pro is the adoption of the notched display to give more screen real-estate on the phone. The device has been launched at a competitive price point of Rs 13,999 and will be available for sale on 23 November.

Apart from the new display, Xiaomi has also made a few changes to the camera on the phone. There is now a primary sensor with a bigger aperture, presumably to allow more light in for night-time shots. The phone is also splash proof with something that Xiaomi is calling as "nano-coating", however, the company has not applied for any IP certification for the device.

(Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Camera and battery life are the only saving grace)

The nearest competitors to the Redmi Note 6 Pro are the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 8X, Realme 2 Pro and the Nokia 6.1 Plus. So how does the latest budget killer from Xiaomi stack up against the competition? Let's take a look.

Smartphone Redmi Note 6 Pro Redmi Note 5 Pro Realme 2 Pro Honor 8X Nokia 6.1 Plus Display Size (inch) 6.26 6 6 6.5 5.8 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2280 1080 x 2160 1080 x 2220 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2280 Pixel Density (PPI) 403 403 409 397 432 Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD Dimensions (mm) 157.9 x 76.4 x 8.3 158.6 x 75.4 x 8.1 156.7 x 74 x 8.5 160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8 147.2 x 71 x 8 Weight (g) 182 181 174 175 151 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 HiSilicon Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 8x Kryo 260 @ 1.8 GHz 8x Kryo 260 @ 1.8 GHz 4x Kryo 260 @ 2.2 GHz & 4x Kryo 260 @ 1.8 GHz 4x Cortex-A73 @ 2.2 GHz & 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.7 GHz 8x Kryo 260 @ 1.8 GHz GPU Adreno 509 Adreno 509 Adreno 512 Mali-G51 MP4 Adreno 509 RAM 3/4/6 GB 4/6 GB 4/6/8 GB 4/6 GB 4 GB Ruggedness Splash-proof — — — — On-Board Memory 32/64 GB 64 GB 32/64/128 GB 32/64/128 GB 64 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 512 GB No Yes, up to 256 GB Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Rear Camera 12 MP, f/1.9;

5 MP, f/2.2 16 MP, f/2.0; 5 MP 16 MP, f/1.7; 2 MP 20 MP, f/1.8; 2 MP 16 MP, f/2.0; 5 MP; f/2.4 Optical Image Stabilization No No No No No Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Front Camera 20 MP, f/2.0; 2 MP f/2.2 24 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.2 16 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 1080p@30/60fps, 480fps 720p @120 fps, 1080p @ 30 fps, 2160p @ 30 fps Flash Dual-LED Dual-LED LED LED Dual-LED OS Version Android Oreo 8.1 Android Oreo 8.1 Android 8.1 Oreo Android Oreo 8.1 Android Oreo 8.1 AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE v5, A2DP, LE NFC No No No No Yes Infrared Yes Yes No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio No No Yes Yes Yes USB Type microUSB microUSB microUSB microUSB microUSB USB Standard USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 Battery (mAh) 4,000 4,000 3,500 3,750 3,500 Fast charging Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Colors Black, Blue, Rose Gold, Red Black, Champagne Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue Black, Deep Blue, Light Blue Black, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Deep Blue, Light Blue Prices in India Rs 13,999 Rs 13,999 Rs 13,990 Rs 14,999 Rs 14,999

Looking at the specs above, we can infer the following:

Performance: Honor 8X

In terms of raw strength, it looks like the Realme 2 Pro and Honor 8X will be taking the cake here with their Snapdragon 660 and Kirin 710 chipsets respectively. While the Snapdragon 636, found in the other three smartphones, is a capable chipset, the better GPU on the Snapdragon 660 gives it an edge in gaming and other intensive tasks. The 12 nm manufacturing process on the Kirin 710 as compared to 14 nm on the Snapdragon 636 means that the Honor 8X could run slightly cooler and more efficiently. When reviewing the phone, we found that the Redmi Note 6 Pro struggled with games like PUBG, but day-to-day usage was fine. The Realme 2 Pro and Honor 8X both handily beat the Note 6 Pro in gaming tests, making either of these phones a more viable option for gamers. All things considered, the Honor 8X takes the performance crown.

Design: Honor 8X

Here again, we see that the Redmi Note 6 Pro has not really changed much in the way of design. The only thing new is that notched display. The Redmi Note 5 Pro was not much of looker, and by extension, neither is the Note 6 Pro. The Realme 2 Pro is a dull block of a device since Realme ditched the diamond design we saw in other phones in the series. The Honor 8X, however, with its dual-tone colour shift, and the Nokia 6.1 Plus, with its glossy back, are far more appealing. The Honor 8X does edge out the Nokia 6.1 Plus in the design department.

Camera: Redmi Note 6 Pro

From our testing, we can say for sure that the Redmi Note 6 Pro does indeed have a great camera which can take some excellent low-light photos along with amazing day-time shots. The likes of Honor 8X and Nokia 6.1 Plus look to be distant seconds while the Realme 2 Pro doesn't even feature in the list. On paper, the only difference Redmi Note 6 Pro has over the Note 5 Pro is the wider aperture on its lenses, and it seems that it has made a significant improvement in the photo taking capabilities of the smartphone.

Battery: Redmi Note 6 Pro

In terms of battery life, the Redmi Note 6 Pro does have a slight edge over the Honor 8X, Realme 2 Pro and Nokia 6.1 Plus. In our review, we have found that the Note 6 Pro easily lasted about two days on light to moderate usage and up to one full day on heavy usage. Our review of the Honor 8X and Realme 2 Pro revealed that both smartphones lacked slightly behind in the battery department and hence the winner is the Note 6 Pro.

Conclusion

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is a great device in this price range and is perfect for those looking for great battery life and camera. Gaming performance is lacking, and if you're a gamer, the Honor 8X is certainly a better option. The bigger question, however, is whether the Redmi Note 6 Pro is a worthy upgrade over the Redmi Note 5 Pro. And to be honest, we don't believe it is.