tech2 News Staff

Now that it is time to make way for the Redmi 7 series, Xiaomi has announced some offers for one of its most popular smartphones – the Redmi Note 5 Pro. In a tweet shared by the company's global vice president Manu Kumar Jain, he announced discounts of up to Rs 4,000 on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Mi fans! Here's the special announcement: #RedmiNote5Pro gets a whopping up to ₹4000 off, an offer you surely can't refuse! RT & give me #High5 if you've been waiting for this sweet deal! 3 more to go! PS: 1 Cr #RedmiNote5 series have been sold! Thanks for the love ♥️ pic.twitter.com/uqKEShEoyn — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 8, 2019

Along with that, Jain also announced that Xiaomi has now sold one crore units of the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

According to the offer, the 4 GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro will now be available at Rs 12,999, instead of its original price of Rs 15,999. The 6 GB RAM model, on the other hand, has been discounted by Rs 4,000, bring the phone's price down from Rs 17,999 to Rs 13,999.

This offer is applicable across Flipkart, Amazon India, mi.com and Xiaomi's offline stores. While Xiaomi isn't calling this a price cut, nowhere has Xiaomi yet mentioned when and if this offer comes to an end.

This offer is part of Xiaomi's #High5 campaign on Twitter, where Manu Kumar Jain announces a new offer everyday. Yesterday, Jain announced up to Rs 4,500 off on the Xiaomi Mi A2. The discounts on the Mi A2 across Flipkart, Amazon India, mi.com and Xiaomi's offline stores are still available.

Mi fans! Here's the 1st BIG #High5 announcement! Get #MiA2 at a never before price. Massive discount of ₹4,500! Get yours starting 12 noon from https://t.co/D3b3Qt4Ujl, @amazonIN, Mi Home & offline stores!

RT if you're getting one & stay tuned for 4 more amazing announcements. pic.twitter.com/uNP2cmOl82 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) January 7, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications and features

Xiaomi debuted the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 5 Pro in May 2018. The smartphone's chipset is paired with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM modules along with 64 GB internal storage as standard.

It features a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,800 pixels in an 18:9 aspect ratio covered with 2.5D screen.

For photography, Xiaomi offers a 12 MP + 5 MP dual setup at the back with a 20 MP Sony IMX376 unit for selfies on the front.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G with support for VoLTE and a micro USB port (USB 2.0) at the bottom. Powering all of the above is a 4,000 mAh with 5V/2A charging.

