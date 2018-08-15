Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 15 August, 2018 11:33 IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi A1 are expected to get Android 9 Pie OS soon

You can download the Android 9 Pie ports for the Xiaomi Mi A1 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi smartphones are some of the most popular ones around. The Android 9 Pie stable source code was uploaded to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) after the official updates were first rolled out on Google Pixel/Pixel 2/Pixel XL and Pixel 2 XL devices. But during this year's Google I/O, it was announced that along with Google, multiple smartphone makers such as Essential, OnePlus, Nokia, Xiaomi and others would also be getting the Android 9 Pie builds soon.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Earlier last week, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 had received a stable port of AOSP Android 9 Pie which was then ported to Xiaomi Redmi 4X, in addition to Xiaomi Mi 3 and Mi 4.

Now, according to a report in XDA Developers, it looks like Xiaomi's most popular smartphone in 2018 — the Redmi Note 5 Pro — and Xiaomi's first Android One phone — the Mi A1 — will also be getting ports of AOSP Android 9 Pie.

Android 9 Pie on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Image: XDA Developers

You can download the Android 9 Pie ports for the Xiaomi Mi A1 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro from XDA Developer forums.

Some of the known issues that have been highlighted for both the devices have to do with hardware encryption. But with the Xiaomi Mi A1, the AOSP camera app is also broken so users are advised to use Google Camera app or a stock ROM camera.

A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


