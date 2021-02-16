Tuesday, February 16, 2021Back to
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series confirmed to launch on 4 March: All we know so far

The Redmi Note 10 series is expected to feature high refresh rate displays and up to 8 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffFeb 16, 2021 13:47:11 IST

Last week, Xiaomi announced that it will launch the new Redmi Note 10 series in the month of March. Now, in event invites sent to journalists, Xiaomi has confirmed that the new Redmi Note 10 series will launch on 4 March 2021. Xiaomi has also shared a tweet to confirm the same. In addition to that, the company has also updated its events page and the Amazon microsite for the Redmi Note 10 series' launch. The said event is a global launch, where the India pricing is also expected to be announced.

Redmi Note 10 series: All we know so far

Currently, the only things we know for sure about the Redmi Note 10 series is that it will be exclusively available via Amazon and mi.com.

While Xiaomi's teasers don't reveal much details about the Redmi Note 10 series, there has been a few leaks and speculation to give us hints about that to expect from the smartphones. According to a recently spotted BIS certifications, the M2101K6I model number belongs to the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G handset, while the M2101K7AI model number seems to be the Redmi Note 10 4G.

Another leaked report suggests that the Redmi Note 10 Pro would come in three storage options. These include 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage option. The phone is expected to arrive at the market in three colour variants – bronze, grey and blue.

The Redmi Note 10, on the other hand, will be available in two storage options of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The phone is could come in colours like white, green and grey.

