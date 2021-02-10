Wednesday, February 10, 2021Back to
Redmi Note 10 series to launch in India in March, confirms Xiaomi: All you need to know

The Redmi Note 10 series is expected to feature high refresh rate displays and are likely to be available exclusively via Amazon India.


FP TrendingFeb 10, 2021 17:20:08 IST

Xiaomi has confirmed that it is launching the Redmi Note 10 series in India in the month of March. The company is yet to reveal the exact date of launch, however, it has sent out media invites confirming the launch. Besides that Xiaomi India Managing Director and Global VP Manu Kumar Jain also tweeted a teaser video that suggests the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series in India.

Jain's tweet was followed by another post by the Lead of Redmi Business, who tweeted following the #SM10THChallenge hashtag. The tag is apparently to start a dance move challenge, but it essentially denotes that the Redmi Note 10 series will offer an exceptionally smooth experience. This challenge was joined in by a few other Xiaomi executives as well.

While Xiaomi has just teased the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series in March, there has been a few leaks and speculation to give us hints about that to expect from the smartphones. According to a recently spotted BIS certifications, the M2101K6I model number belongs to the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G handset, while the M2101K7AI model number seems to be the Redmi Note 10 4G.

Redmi Note 10 Series teaser shared with media

Another leaked report suggests that the Redmi Note 10 Pro would come in three storage options. These include 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage option. The phone is expected to arrive at the market in three colour variants – bronze, grey and blue.

The Redmi Note 10, on the other hand, will be available in two storage options of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The phone is could come in colours like white, green and grey.

The Redmi Note 10 series is expected to feature high refresh rate displays and are likely to be available exclusively via Amazon India.

