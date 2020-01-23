Thursday, January 23, 2020Back to
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Go get a price cut, now priced starting Rs 19,999, Rs 4,299 respectively

The new pricing for the Redmi Go and K20 is now applicable on purchases on Amazon India, Flipkart, mi.com, and Xiaomi's offline retail outlets.


tech2 News StaffJan 23, 2020 13:15:13 IST

Minutes after announcing a price cut for Mi A3, Xiaomi has now announced "more good news" by declaring permanent price cuts for the Redmi K20 and Redmi Go (review) smartphones as well.

Redmi K20 new pricing and availability

Per Xiaomi's announcement, the Redmi K20's 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 19,999, on the other hand, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now down to Rs 22,999.

The new pricing for the Redmi K20 is now applicable on purchases on Amazon India, Flipkart, mi.com, and Xiaomi's offline retail outlets.

Redmi K20.

Redmi Go new pricing and availability

Xiaomi's first Android Go-running smartphone – Redmi Go – is now available at Rs 4,299 for the 8 GB storage variant, and Rs 4,499 for the 16 GB storage model.

The new pricing for the Redmi Go is now applicable on purchases on Amazon India, Flipkart, mi.com, and Xiaomi's offline retail outlets.

Redmi Go

Redmi Go

Redmi K20 specifications and features

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery, which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18W fast charging support instead of 27W.

You can check our review of the Redmi K20 Pro here.

Redmi Go specifications and feature

The Xiaomi Redmi Go features a 5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD resolution. For its processor, the phone is packing a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. The chipset is accompanied by 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone sports an 8 MP primary sensor with a 5 MP front-facing selfie shooter.

Fueling the smartphone will be a 3,000 mAh battery.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


