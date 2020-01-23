tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has slashed the price of its Mi A3 that was launched back in August last year at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The Android One phone has now got a permanent price drop of Rs 1,000 on both the storage variants.

As per the revised prices, the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will now sell at Rs 11,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant will sell at Rs 14,999, down from Rs 15,999.

Xiaomi Mi A3 is available in three colour variants — White, Blue and Grey.

(Also read: Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: Stock Android, triple camera, AMOLED display at the right price)

The device is available on the new price on both the Xiaomi website and Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

The Mi A3 has a 6-inch AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution which is surprising since previous Mi A-series smartphones had an FHD+ display. There is a teardrop notch on the device which houses a 32 MP snapper. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh.

Powering the devices is a Snapdragon 665 chipset along with RAM and storage options ranging from 4 GB + 64 GB to 6 GB + 128 GB. Software-wise the phones run on a clean stock version of the Android 9.0 Pie which has been a signature for the Mi A-series smartphones.

In terms of optics, the device has a 48 MP main camera along with 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.