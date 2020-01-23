Thursday, January 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets a permanent price drop of Rs 1,000, will now sell at a starting price of Rs 11,999

Xiaomi Mi A3 is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and it is equipped with a 4,030 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffJan 23, 2020 11:56:54 IST

Xiaomi has slashed the price of its Mi A3 that was launched back in August last year at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The Android One phone has now got a permanent price drop of Rs 1,000 on both the storage variants.

As per the revised prices, the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will now sell at Rs 11,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant will sell at Rs 14,999, down from Rs 15,999.

Xiaomi Mi A3 is available in three colour variants — White, Blue and Grey.

(Also read: Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: Stock Android, triple camera, AMOLED display at the right price)

The device is available on the new price on both the Xiaomi website and Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets a permanent price drop of Rs 1,000, will now sell at a starting price of Rs 11,999

Mi A3 is available in three colour variants. Image. Tech2.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

The Mi A3 has a 6-inch AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution which is surprising since previous Mi A-series smartphones had an FHD+ display. There is a teardrop notch on the device which houses a 32 MP snapper. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh.

Powering the devices is a Snapdragon 665 chipset along with RAM and storage options ranging from 4 GB + 64 GB to 6 GB + 128 GB. Software-wise the phones run on a clean stock version of the Android 9.0 Pie which has been a signature for the Mi A-series smartphones.

In terms of optics, the device has a 48 MP main camera along with 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Honor 9X

Honor 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3: New mid-ranger in the family

Jan 14, 2020
Honor 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3: New mid-ranger in the family
Realme Realpublic sale: Best deals on Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 and more

Realpublic Sale

Realme Realpublic sale: Best deals on Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 and more

Jan 16, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019