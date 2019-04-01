Monday, April 01, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale next on 4 April: Here's all you need to know

Redmi Go comes with just 1 GB of RAM of board and runs Android Go programme.

tech2 News StaffApr 01, 2019 09:15:17 IST

Last month, Xiaomi released its first Android Go smartphone, which is also the most affordable device in its portfolio. At Rs 4,499, the Xiaomi Redmi Go went on its first sale on 22 March. However, if you missed your chance then, the smartphone's next sale is scheduled for 4 April 2019.

The Xiaomi Redmi Go will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. It comes in black and blue colour options.

You can read our first impressions of the Redmi Go here.

Redmi Go features a 5-inch LCD display. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Xiaomi Redmi Go launch offers

Additionally, as part of the initial launch offers, at the time of purchase, Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available with a Rs 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio in the form of redeemable vouchers and up to 100 GB of data.

Also, for those of you who buy the smartphone off Flipkart using an Axis Bank credit card for full payment or via EMI, you're eligible for a five percent instant cashback.

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Go features a 5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD resolution. For its processor, the phone is packing a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. The chipset is accompanied by 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone sports an 8 MP primary sensor with a 5 MP front-facing selfie shooter.

Fueling the smartphone will be a 3,000 mAh battery.

tags



