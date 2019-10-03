tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi India recently launched the Redmi 8A in India last week but it is yet to unveil the Redmi 8. Now the company has given out an official announcement on when the launch will happen and the date is 9 October.

The company hasn't revealed any specs for the device as it usually does during the runup towards launching a new device but we can expect it be an upgraded version of the Redmi 8A. The poster hints that the Redmi 8 will come with a dual-camera setup and fingerprint sensor. It also hints at a massive battery and some performance features as well. We should hear more about the device in the coming days.

Mi fans, it's time to add #BatteryCameraAction to your #Diwali celebrations. 🎉 Bringing you a Redmi phone that has everything moooooooore! 😱 Why stop yourself from bingeing🔋, playing🎮 and clicking📸 more? RT if you know what's coming. 🔁 pic.twitter.com/IkaamvGNJz — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) October 3, 2019

Redmi 8A specifications and features

The Redmi 8A comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ 'Dot Notch' display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and up to 3 GB of RAM. Redmi 9A is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass on the display and it is splash-proof.

In terms of camera, there is a single rear camera setup at the back that has a 12 MP Sony IMX363 sensor. On the front, there is an 8 MP AI selfie camera.

The rear panel of the Redmi 8A comes with an 'Aura Wave Grip Design' that not only increases grip over the phone, it's completely resistant of fingerprint marks.

The Redmi 8A supports wireless FM which means that you don't need to connect your earphones or headsets to be able to listen to music over FM radio. The smartphone comes with 18 W fast charging support with a 10 W charger in the box and houses a whopping 5,000 mAh battery. It has a Type-C port for charging and data transfer.