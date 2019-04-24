tech2 News Staff

At an event in New Delhi today, Xiaomi is expected to unveil two new smartphones in India – Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3. The launch will kick off by 12 pm, and you will be able to follow it live on Xiaomi's official channel on YouTube.

The event's live stream has already been scheduled on YouTube. If you have a busy day forward but still don't want to miss the live stream, you can set a reminder on the live stream, which will prompt you a few minutes before the stream begins.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 expected price, specifications, and features

From what we know so far, there's one thing we are sure of, and that's the Redmi Y3 will sport a 32 MP selfie camera. That's all Xiaomi's been able to talk about in its teasers.

Besides that,

The Redmi Y2 was priced below Rs 10,000 last year and we will likely see the Redmi Y3 priced similarly. Incidentally, a dedicated product page for the phone is also live on Amazon India, which suggests that the phone will be an Amazon exclusive once it goes on sale.

Xiaomi recently also teased a drop test of the Redmi Y3.

How about the build quality? See it for yourself. Will you drop your phone like that? #32MPSuperSelfie arriving on 24-04-2019. pic.twitter.com/rYOguJazj3 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 20, 2019

The phone is also expected to feature a Snapdragon 600-series chipset, a Full HD+ display and run on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. There is no word on the battery capacity or support for fast charging, but given the fact that the Redmi Y2 (review) packed a 4,000 mAh battery, we could see a repeat of that.

Further, similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro (review), Xiaomi may also add P2i-rated water and dust-resistance coating on the Redmi Y3.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 expected price, specifications, and features

Redmi 7 has already been launched in China. It comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a 1,520 x 720 pixel resolution which is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with 2 GB/3 GB/4 GB RAM with storage options such as 16 GB/32 GB/64 GB which is expandable. Coming with Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 user interface, the Redmi 7 sports a dual 12 MP camera setup on the back.

While Xiaomi hasn't explicitly revealed the Redmi 7's launch for today, here's a big hint to ride on.

7 Mn+ Y series phones shipped since launch. They ask Y do we call our fans the best. We say this is Y. And to celebrate this, we have a few surprises lined up for you. You'll know exactly in 7 days. But what's with 7? RT if you know it. #32MPSuperSelfie pic.twitter.com/8kSWF63uLq — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 18, 2019

As for the pricing, the Redmi 7 was launched in at CNY 699 (Rs 7,200 approximately) for the 2 GB RAM/16 GB storage variant, while its 3 GB RAM/ 32 GB storage is priced at CNY 799 (Rs 8,300 approximately). Another 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model was launched in the market, which was priced at CNY 999, which translated to about Rs 10,300 in Indian rupees.

