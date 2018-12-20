Thursday, December 20, 2018 Back to
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon India, mi.com

Ahead of the sale, here are the deals available on the phone, and all about its specifications and features.

tech2 News Staff Dec 20, 2018 10:56 AM IST

Xiaomi's most affordable smartphone — the Redmi 6A — will be going up on sale on Amazon India today, starting 12.00 pm. The smartphone comes in two variants, the 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage model, priced at Rs 5,999, and the other with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, which is priced at Rs 6,999.

In case you are an HDFC debit or credit card user, you can avail an instant cashback of five percent on the phone's purchase. The device is also available at some no-cost EMI options.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A. Image: Xiaomi China

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications and features

The Redmi 6A features a 5.45-inches display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio A22 chipset.

In terms of optics, the phone has a 13 MP single camera with a f/2.2 aperture on the rear, and a 5 MP selfie camera also with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Redmi 6A packs in a 3,000 mAh battery and runs on Android Oreo 8.1- based MIUI 9.6. You can unlock the phone using both Face Unlock and fingerprint scanner.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 6A comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, microUSB 2.0, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The phone is available in four colours — Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.

Alongside the Redmi 6A, the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro were also launched. The Redmi 6 was launched in two variants, one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 7,999, and the other with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, priced at Rs 9,499.

Confused about which Xiaomi smartphone offers what? Here’s a link to the most detailed Xiaomi smartphone buying guide there is on the internet.

