tech2 News Staff 26 September, 2018 09:26 IST

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12 pm today on Amazon India and Mi.com

The Redmi 6A is available in four colour variants — Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.

The most affordable Xiaomi smartphone in the portfolio currently is the Redmi 6A, and the phone is going on sale for the second time today at 12 pm.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be available in two variants — 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 5,999, and the other with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, priced at Rs 6,999.

The Redmi 6A features a 5.45-inches display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio A22 chipset.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A. Image: Xiaomi China

Xiaomi Redmi 6A. Image: Xiaomi China

In terms of optics, the phone has a 13 MP single camera with a f/2.2 aperture on the rear, and a 5 MP selfie camera also with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Redmi 6A packs in a 3,000 mAh battery and runs on Android Oreo 8.1- based MIUI 9.6. You can unlock the phone using both Face Unlock and fingerprint scanner.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 6A comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, microUSB 2.0, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The phone is available in four colours — Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.

Alongside the Redmi 6A, the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro were also launched. The Redmi 6 was launched in two variants, one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 7,999, and the other with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, priced at Rs 9,499.

Confused about which Xiaomi smartphone offers what? Here’s a link to the most detailed Xiaomi smartphone buying guide there is on the internet.

