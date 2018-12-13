Thursday, December 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Redmi 6A prices rolled back to a starting price of Rs 5,999

Xiaomi in November decided to increase the prices of its budget smartphones Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A.

tech2 News Staff Dec 13, 2018 14:52 PM IST

Due to the depriciating rupee, Xiaomi in November decided to increase the prices of its budget smartphones Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A.

Xiaomi's CEO, Manu Kumar Jain has now stated that the company is reverting to the original prices, which was Rs 5,999. But this price drop will only be for the Redmi 6A.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A. Image: Xiaomi China

Xiaomi Redmi 6A. Image: Xiaomi China

The Redmi 6A will now be available in two variants — 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 5,999, and the other with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, priced at Rs 6,999.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 6A features a 5.45-inch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset.

In terms of optics, the phone has a 13 MP single camera with a f/2.2 aperture on the rear and a 5 MP selfie camera also with a f/2.2 aperture.

The Redmi 6A packs in a 3,000 mAh battery and runs on Android Oreo 8.1-based MIUI 9.6. You can unlock the phone using both Face Unlock and fingerprint scanner.

For connectivity, the Redmi 6A comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, microUSB 2.0 and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The phone is available in four colours — Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

also see

Xiaomi Sale

Xiaomi's 'I Love Mi' sale to offer discounts on Redmi and Mi phones; up to Rs 3,000 off on Poco F1

Dec 05, 2018

Meizu C9

Meizu C9 first impressions: Decently priced at Rs 5,999 but the Unisoc chipset is a real gamble

Dec 05, 2018

science

Rocketry

ISRO to design fourth stage rockets that stay 'alive' for experiments months after launch

Dec 13, 2018

COP24 Negotiations

UN COP24 climate talks hit slump after clash between developed, developing nations

Dec 12, 2018

Environment

Indian 'Help Us Green' wins UN Award for recycling temple waste, empowering women

Dec 12, 2018

InSight Selfie

NASA’s InSight lander snaps its selfie on Mars using its robotic arm from above

Dec 12, 2018