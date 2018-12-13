tech2 News Staff

Due to the depriciating rupee, Xiaomi in November decided to increase the prices of its budget smartphones Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A.

Xiaomi's CEO, Manu Kumar Jain has now stated that the company is reverting to the original prices, which was Rs 5,999. But this price drop will only be for the Redmi 6A.

The Redmi 6A will now be available in two variants — 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 5,999, and the other with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, priced at Rs 6,999.

BOOM! #Redmi6A is back at launch prices! Get it now for ₹5999 (2+16) & ₹6999 (2+32). 2018 has been an amazing year for all of us at @XiaomiIndia & the celebrations are only getting started! I also have a surprise for all our passionate Mi fans! Keep watching till the end! pic.twitter.com/JGkiXXP59y — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 13, 2018

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 6A features a 5.45-inch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset.

In terms of optics, the phone has a 13 MP single camera with a f/2.2 aperture on the rear and a 5 MP selfie camera also with a f/2.2 aperture.

The Redmi 6A packs in a 3,000 mAh battery and runs on Android Oreo 8.1-based MIUI 9.6. You can unlock the phone using both Face Unlock and fingerprint scanner.

For connectivity, the Redmi 6A comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, microUSB 2.0 and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The phone is available in four colours — Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.