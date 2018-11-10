Saturday, November 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 10 November, 2018 17:19 IST

After Realme, Xiaomi hikes Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 prices due to depreciating rupee

Xiaomi India added that the new prices of products would be effective starting 11 November.

In the wake of the depreciating rupee and rising input costs, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Saturday announced that it was increasing the prices of its budget smartphones Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A, along with Mi Powerbank 2i and Mi TV (32-inch Pro and 49-inch Pro variants).

"Mi Fans! INR has depreciated against US$ by ~15 per cent since the beginning of this year, resulting in significant rise in input costs. We are adjusting the prices of Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Mi Powerbank 2i & Mi TV (32" Pro & 49" Pro)," tweeted Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi Global and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

The company added that the new prices would be effective starting 11 November.

The price of Xiaomi's budget handset Redmi 6A (2GB RAM + 16GB ROM) has been increased by Rs 600 and will now cost Rs 6,599. The 2GB RAM + 32 GB ROM variant will now cost Rs 7,499 after the hike.

Redmi 6, another budget model, will now cost Rs 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM version.

Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32 and Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49 will now cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively.

The cost of Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i Black has been increased by Rs 100 and will now be available for Rs 899.

Earlier this week, online-focused Chinese smartphone maker Realme increased the prices of its two popular budget handsets in India.

The Rs 6,999 Realme C1 is now priced at Rs 7,999 while Rs 8,990 Realme 2 (3GB variant) is priced at Rs 9,499.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth, however, in a tweet later confirmed that the company will not hike the price of Realme 2 Pro as reported by media.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Realme

Realme C1 and Realme 2 models see price hike after Flipkart Diwali sale

Nov 06, 2018

Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro now available on open sale on Flipkart and Amazon

Nov 10, 2018

Realme India

Realme may be forced to increase smartphone prices post Diwali reveals CEO

Nov 04, 2018

Smartphone shipments

Xiaomi bags first place in Q3 2018 by shipping 12.1 mn smartphones: Report

Nov 03, 2018

Make in India

About 94 percent smartphones sold in India are manufactured locally: Report

Nov 01, 2018

Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival begins 2 Nov: Deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi TV and more

Oct 31, 2018

science

Climate change

Amazon rainforest is losing its diversity of tree species due to climate change: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Beacon for Aliens

Lasers could be fashioned into beacons to attract space-faring aliens: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Rocket science

ISRO's space tech startup park in Kerala to be up and running by June 2019

Nov 09, 2018

Agriculture

Why farmers are still burning stubble despite fines, government assistance

Nov 09, 2018