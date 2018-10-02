Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 are now getting MIUI 10. Both the smartphones were launched with MIUI 9 out-of-the-box in India last month, alongside the Redmi 6 Pro at an event in New Delhi.

The MIUI 10 was unveiled this year in June. Since then, the company has been rolling out the software to a number of its devices.

Official changelog posted on the company's Mi Community forum confirms the arrival of MIUI 10 on both the Redmi devices.

Here's how you can download and install the MIUI 10

To check the availability of MIUI 10 Global Stable update on your Redmi 6A or Redmi 6, you will need to go to the settings. Here, go to the 'about phone' option, and then select 'system updates.' Upon doing this, you will find an option called 'check for updates,' opting for which will notify you about the software update availability.

Head here to visit the MIUI 10 Redmi 6A changelog along with the download link, and here for the Redmi 6.

Redmi 6A specifications

The Redmi 6A was launched in two variants — 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 5,999, and the other with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, priced at Rs 6,999.

It went on sale on 19 September 2018, via Amazon and Mi.com.

The Redmi 6A features a 5.45-inches display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio A22 chipset.

In terms of optics, the phone has a 13 MP single camera with a f/2.2 aperture on the rear and a 5 MP selfie camera also with an f/2.2 aperture.

The 6A packs in a 3,000 mAh battery and runs on Android Oreo 8.1- based MIUI 9.6. You can unlock the phone using both Face Unlock and fingerprint scanner.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 6A comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, microUSB 2.0, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The phone is available in four colours — Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.

Redmi 6 specifications

The Redmi 6 was launched in two storage variants — one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 7,999, and the other with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, priced at Rs 9,499.

The device went on sale on 10 September via on Flipkart and Mi.com.

The phone features a 5.45-inch display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 chipset.

In terms of optics, the phone has a dual camera at the back with a 12 MP primary camera unit and 5 MP secondary camera unit, and also supports AI portrait mode. Both the sensors have an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 5 MP selfie camera.

The device packs in a 3,000 mAh battery, and running the device is Android 8.1 Oreo.

Coming to the connectivity, the Redmi 6 comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone is available in four colours — Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.