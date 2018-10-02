Tuesday, October 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 02 October, 2018 09:33 IST

Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 get MIUI 10: Here's how to update and install

MIUI 10 brings full-screen gesture updates along with AI-backed Portrait mode for the camera.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 are now getting MIUI 10. Both the smartphones were launched with MIUI 9 out-of-the-box in India last month, alongside the Redmi 6 Pro at an event in New Delhi.

Read our full review of the Redmi 6 Pro here.

The MIUI 10 was unveiled this year in June. Since then, the company has been rolling out the software to a number of its devices.

Official changelog posted on the company's Mi Community forum confirms the arrival of MIUI 10 on both the Redmi devices.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A. Image: Xiaomi China

Xiaomi Redmi 6A. Image: Xiaomi China

Here's how you can download and install the MIUI 10

To check the availability of MIUI 10 Global Stable update on your Redmi 6A or Redmi 6, you will need to go to the settings. Here, go to the 'about phone' option, and then select 'system updates.' Upon doing this, you will find an option called 'check for updates,' opting for which will notify you about the software update availability.

Head here to visit the MIUI 10 Redmi 6A changelog along with the download link, and here for the Redmi 6.

Redmi 6A specifications

The Redmi 6A was launched in two variants — 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 5,999, and the other with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, priced at Rs 6,999.

It went on sale on 19 September 2018, via Amazon and Mi.com.

The Redmi 6A features a 5.45-inches display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio A22 chipset.

In terms of optics, the phone has a 13 MP single camera with a f/2.2 aperture on the rear and a 5 MP selfie camera also with an f/2.2 aperture.

The 6A packs in a 3,000 mAh battery and runs on Android Oreo 8.1- based MIUI 9.6. You can unlock the phone using both Face Unlock and fingerprint scanner.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 6A comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, microUSB 2.0, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The phone is available in four colours — Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.

Redmi 6 specifications

The Redmi 6 was launched in two storage variants — one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 7,999, and the other with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, priced at Rs 9,499.

Redmi 6 to go on sale on 10 September. Image: Mi.com

Redmi 6 to go on sale on 10 September. Image: Mi.com

The device went on sale on 10 September via on Flipkart and Mi.com.

The phone features a 5.45-inch display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 chipset.

In terms of optics, the phone has a dual camera at the back with a 12 MP primary camera unit and 5 MP secondary camera unit, and also supports AI portrait mode. Both the sensors have an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 5 MP selfie camera.

The device packs in a 3,000 mAh battery, and running the device is Android 8.1 Oreo.

Coming to the connectivity, the Redmi 6 comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone is available in four colours — Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

also see

Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A priced at Rs 5,999 to go on sale at 12 pm today via Amazon, Mi.com

Sep 19, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro sale at 12.00 pm today on Amazon: All you need to know

Sep 25, 2018

science

Martian Soil

Martian dirt, asteroid simulants now on offer for interested buyers everywhere

Oct 01, 2018

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018