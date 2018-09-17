Monday, September 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 17 September, 2018 09:58 IST

Xiaomi Redmi 6 to go on flash sale today at 12 pm on Mi.com and Flipkart

This is the second time the Redmi 6 is going on sale after the first sale happened on 10 September.

Xiaomi launched its Redmi 6 series earlier this September and after having set separate sale dates for each of the phones in the series, the Redmi 6 is going on sale today.

The flash sale will begin at 12 pm today on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Redmi 6 to go on sale on 10 September. Image: Mi.com

Redmi 6 to go on sale on 10 September. Image: Mi.com

The Redmi 6 has been launched in two variants, one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 7,999, and the other with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, priced at Rs 9,499.

The phone features a 5.45-inch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. In terms of optics, the phone has a dual camera at the back with a 12 MP primary camera unit and 5 MP secondary camera unit and also supports AI portrait mode. Both the sensors have a f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 5 MP selfie camera.

The device packs in a 3,000 mAh battery, and runs Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box, on top of MIUI 9.6. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 6 comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The phone is available in four colours — Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.

The entry-level Redmi 6A, meanwhile, will go on sale for the first time on 19 September on Amazon and Mi.com.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Redmi 6

Xiaomi Redmi 6 to go on sale in India today at Rs 7,999 via Flipkart and Mi.com

Sep 10, 2018

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 series to launch today: Here is when and where to watch the event live

Sep 05, 2018

Redmi 6 Series

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, 6, 6 Pro launched in India at Rs 5,999, Rs 7,999 and Rs 10,999

Sep 05, 2018

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 series launch highlights: Redmi 6A, 6 and 6 Pro launched in India

Sep 05, 2018

Redmi

Redmi 6 series to launch as an Amazon Exclusive: Here's all we know about them

Sep 04, 2018

Redmi 6 pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro to go on sale in India today at Rs 10,999 via Amazon, Mi.com

Sep 11, 2018

science

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018

Microrobotics

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

Sep 15, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's fully-commercial PSLV satellite launch on Sunday: All you need to know

Sep 15, 2018

Global Climate Action Summit closes with more optimism than despair this year

Sep 15, 2018