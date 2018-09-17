Xiaomi launched its Redmi 6 series earlier this September and after having set separate sale dates for each of the phones in the series, the Redmi 6 is going on sale today.

The flash sale will begin at 12 pm today on Mi.com and Flipkart.

The Redmi 6 has been launched in two variants, one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 7,999, and the other with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, priced at Rs 9,499.

The phone features a 5.45-inch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. In terms of optics, the phone has a dual camera at the back with a 12 MP primary camera unit and 5 MP secondary camera unit and also supports AI portrait mode. Both the sensors have a f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 5 MP selfie camera.

The device packs in a 3,000 mAh battery, and runs Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box, on top of MIUI 9.6. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 6 comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The phone is available in four colours — Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.

The entry-level Redmi 6A, meanwhile, will go on sale for the first time on 19 September on Amazon and Mi.com.