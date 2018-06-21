Earlier it was reported that Xiaomi was in the process of launching the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 on 25 June. However, it now seems that the Mi Pad 4 is not the only product that will be announced by Xiaomi. The Chinese smartphone maker has released a poster on its Weibo page confirming the launch of the Redmi 6 Pro on 25 June as well.

To recall Xiaomi had launched the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A last week and there unfounded rumours of a third phone also launching that lineup. It seems now that the Redmi 6 Pro is that device, and it is expected that the device makes its way to the Indian market as well.

The poster reveals some very interesting details about the Redmi 6 Pro. Xiaomi has very cleverly made a FIFA World Cup poster to depict some of the key features of the device.

For instance, the 19 and 9 numbers emblazoned behind the goal post could signify the aspect ratio of the device. If the Redmi 6 Pro has a 19:9 aspect ratio, then most certainly the phone will have a notch. A couple of photos of the phone have already leaked out, which show us the notched display. When it releases, we expect the Redmi 6 Pro to be the first Redmi phone with a notch.

The football jerseys (technically one player's jersey is missing) are arranged in a football formation and looking closely it reveals more details. The first two players from the word AI hinting at some AI-powered functionality.

The next three form the numbers 625, which could mean that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 625 processor. The last four form the numbers 4,000 which could indicate a 4,000 mAh battery. We'll know all the details once the phone is revealed in China on Monday.