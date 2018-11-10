As per a recent interview with Tech2, Xiaomi's country head and Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain mentioned that the company has been working hard to ramp up production so that interested users don't have to wait for a flash sale to buy phones.

Having launched the Redmi 6 series in early September, as per a report by Gizbot, Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro will now be available on open sale on Flipkart and Amazon respectively.

Xiaomi earlier this month also confirmed that the higher-end 32 GB variant of their entry-level offering, the Redmi 6A will also be available on open sale.

As far as specifications go, the Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inches display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 chipset. It comes in a 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage variant, and a 4 GB with 64 GB storage variant.

In terms of optics, the phone has a dual camera at the back with a 12 MP primary camera unit and 5 MP secondary camera unit, and also supports AI portrait mode. Both the sensors have a f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 5 MP selfie camera.

The device also packs in a 3,000 mAh battery and run on Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, on the other hand, is essentially a rebranded Mi A2 Lite sans the stock Android. The Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 ration and also a notch. The notch can be hidden, for those who do not like it. A fingerprint sensor sits at the rear. Running the smartphone is MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It will soon get an upgrade to th MIUI 10.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset.

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and 5 MP sensors with AI capabilities. Up front, is a 5 MP sensor.

Read our in-depth review of the Redmi 6 Pro here.