Saturday, November 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 10 November, 2018 16:49 IST

Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro now available on open sale on Flipkart and Amazon

The Redmi 6 is up for grabs on Flipkart while the Redmi 6 Pro will be sold on Amazon.

As per a recent interview with Tech2, Xiaomi's country head and Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain mentioned that the company has been working hard to ramp up production so that interested users don't have to wait for a flash sale to buy phones.

Having launched the Redmi 6 series in early September, as per a report by Gizbot, Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro will now be available on open sale on Flipkart and Amazon respectively.

Xiaomi earlier this month also confirmed that the higher-end 32 GB variant of their entry-level offering, the Redmi 6A will also be available on open sale.

The 5.84-inch display on the Redmi 6 Pro is certainly one of the best we've seen in this segment. Image: tech2/Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The 5.84-inch display on the Redmi 6 Pro is certainly one of the best we've seen in this segment. Image: tech2/Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

As far as specifications go, the Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inches display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 chipset. It comes in a 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage variant, and a 4 GB with 64 GB storage variant.

In terms of optics, the phone has a dual camera at the back with a 12 MP primary camera unit and 5 MP secondary camera unit, and also supports AI portrait mode. Both the sensors have a f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 5 MP selfie camera.

The device also packs in a 3,000 mAh battery and run on Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, on the other hand, is essentially a rebranded Mi A2 Lite sans the stock Android. The Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 ration and also a notch. The notch can be hidden, for those who do not like it. A fingerprint sensor sits at the rear. Running the smartphone is MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It will soon get an upgrade to th MIUI 10.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset.

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and 5 MP sensors with AI capabilities. Up front, is a 5 MP sensor.

Read our in-depth review of the Redmi 6 Pro here.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival begins 2 Nov: Deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi TV and more

Oct 31, 2018

Xiaomi

After Realme, Xiaomi hikes Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 prices due to depreciating rupee

Nov 10, 2018

NewsTracker

Flipkart's losses widen over Rs 3,200 crore in FY18 amid fierce competition from Amazon India

Oct 29, 2018

Make in India

About 94 percent smartphones sold in India are manufactured locally: Report

Nov 01, 2018

NewsTracker

Flipkart sees bumper festive sale; Amazon receives orders from customers from over 99% of pin codes in the country

Nov 06, 2018

OnePlus 6T

Xiaomi valiantly attempts to troll the OnePlus 6T by comparing it to the Poco F1

Oct 31, 2018

science

Climate change

Amazon rainforest is losing its diversity of tree species due to climate change: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Beacon for Aliens

Lasers could be fashioned into beacons to attract space-faring aliens: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Rocket science

ISRO's space tech startup park in Kerala to be up and running by June 2019

Nov 09, 2018

Agriculture

Why farmers are still burning stubble despite fines, government assistance

Nov 09, 2018