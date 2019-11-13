Wednesday, November 13, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5A starts to receive MIUI 11 update in India: Report

The update weighs 45 MB on the Redmi 5 and it's about 476 MB on Redmi 5A.


tech2 News StaffNov 13, 2019 15:44:16 IST

Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A users start to receive MIUI 11 update in India.

While Xiaomi is yet to officially announce the update, a lot of users have posted on the Xiaomi Forum confirming the rollout of the update. Besides MIUI 11, users have revealed that Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A users are also receiving the October security patch with it.

Reportedly, on the Redmi 5, the MIUI 11 update is part of version MIUI 11.0.1.0.ODAMIXM, whereas on Redmi 5A it comes with version MIUI 11.0.2.0.OCKMIXM. Some screenshots shared by users on the forum also reveal that the update weighs 45 MB on Redmi 5 and 476 MB on Redmi 5A.

Going by what users are posting on the forum, you should start to be automatically notified of the update soon. If you don't see it, you can also update your phone manually by heading to Settings > About phone > System update.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

The MIUI 11 comes with new features like a simpler design, dynamic sound effects, new Mi File Manager app, Steps Tracker, Wallpaper Carousel, and even a Floating Calculator.

Just this week, we also learnt that the MIUI 11 will also introduce an app drawer to its launcher. Earlier, MIUI only allowed users to install apps on the home screen but there wasn’t a dedicated screen for all the installed apps. The new MIUI launcher will introduce this feature and it’s reportedly similar to the Poco Launcher.

MIUI users should be able to install the latest launcher on a device running MIUI 11 and use the new launcher. Users can switch between the dedicated app drawer or the normal home screen. However, this feature isn’t available on the MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM yet.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


