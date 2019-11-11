tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is bringing an app launcher to its MIUI custom interface. Earlier, MIUI only allowed users to install apps on the home screen but there wasn’t a dedicated screen for all the installed apps. The new MIUI launcher will introduce this feature and it’s reportedly similar to the Poco Launcher.

Reported by Gadgets 360, Xiaomi made the announcement from its official Weibo account. MIUI users should be able to install the latest launcher on a device running MIUI 11 and use the new launcher. Users can switch between the dedicated app drawer or the normal home screen. This feature isn’t available on the MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM yet.

From the report, the launcher gives you access to the app drawer by swiping up on the home screen. This is the regular action present on almost all current Android versions. The rest of the apps can be browsed by scrolling down the app drawer.

With an app drawer, MIUI 11 users will have the option to keep their home screen less crowded and only place the important apps. Xiaomi has been reportedly testing this feature since June.