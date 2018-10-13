Xiaomi's Poco F1 is one of the most highly rated smartphones of this year because of some amazing specs being offered at very minimal prices. One of the thing that makes the Poco F1 quite unique is its Android skin called the Poco Launcher, which is kind of a copy of the OnePlus' Oxygen OS.

Now it would seem that this launcher will be available on the Play Store for any Android user to download. We individually tested the launcher on the OnePlus 6 and it seems to work perfectly.

The Poco F1 is a direct competitor to the OnePlus 6 and other mid-range smartphones. You can read our detailed review of the device here.

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Poco F1 features what the sub-brand is calling "LiquidCool Technology", a thermal solution that features a copper heat pipe inside the phone to help dissipate heat quicker and better.

For optics, it sports a dual camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.