tech2 News Staff 12 October, 2018 20:18 IST

Xiaomi's Poco F1 to be sold in offline stores from 13 October onwards: Report

The Poco F1 is a direct competitor to the OnePlus 6 and other mid-range smartphones.

It would seem that Xiaomi's sub-brand Pocofone is going to be heading to offline retail locations this Diwali.

The POCO F1 is a game changer for the sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone segment. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

As per a report by Economic Times, it would seem that the highly acclaimed Poco F1 smartphone will be selling on Mi Home offline stores along with other partnered offline stores.

The report states that the purpose of this move is to get a better customer base for the device. So starting from 13 October, you can head to these offline retail stores to experience the Poco F1 first hand.

“We want to bring Poco smartphones to more users in India, whereby we are now coming to the offline channel. We were getting a lot of demand from the consumers,” Poco India General Manager C Manmohan, said in an interview with ET.

The Poco F1 is a direct competitor to the OnePlus 6 and other mid-range smartphones. You can read our detailed review of the device here.

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Poco F1 features what the sub-brand is calling "LiquidCool Technology", a thermal solution that features a copper heat pipe inside the phone to help dissipate heat quicker and better.

For optics, it sports a dual camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

