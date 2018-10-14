Sunday, October 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 14 October, 2018 12:41 IST

Xiaomi POCO F1 now available in Mi Homes and other offline retail outlets

The POCO F1 is a direct competitor to the OnePlus 6 and other mid-range smartphones.

Xiaomi launched the POCO F1 back in August and though it offers a lot for the price, the biggest qualm people had was getting their hands on a unit.

The smartphone is being sold on flash sales online and will continue to do so for the time being, but the company is finally pushing out units to their offline retail channels. What this means is that you can finally walk into a Mi Home or any other partnered Xiaomi retailer and buy the POCO F1.

The POCO F1 starts at a price of Rs 20,999. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The POCO F1 starts at a price of Rs 20,999. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The POCO F1 is a direct competitor to the OnePlus 6 and other mid-range smartphones. You can read our detailed review of the device here.

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

The POCO F1 features what the sub-brand is calling "LiquidCool Technology", a thermal solution that features a copper heat pipe inside the phone to help dissipate heat quicker and better.

For optics, it sports a dual camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video

also see

Poco F1

Xiaomi's Poco F1 to be sold in offline stores from 13 October onwards: Report

Oct 12, 2018

Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1's custom launcher now available to download on the Play Store

Oct 13, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T case renders leak showing waterdrop notch, no fingerprint scanner

Oct 06, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T to have better water resistance, no wireless charging: CEO Pete Lau

Oct 03, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T teaser shows off edge-to-edge display with in-display fingerprint sensor

Oct 01, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T to launch on 17 October: Here's all we know about the device so far

Oct 01, 2018

science

Space Station

Russia refuses to fly Soyuz till probe ends, complicates return of ISS crew onboard

Oct 13, 2018

Rocket Launches

Russia's launch failures over the years are a mix of manned and unmanned missions

Oct 12, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

India crucial partner in commercially-viable nuclear fusion project: Official

Oct 12, 2018

IPCC Breakdown

IPCC report analysis: The 0.5-deg difference in warming that could impact millions

Oct 12, 2018