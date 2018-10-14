Xiaomi launched the POCO F1 back in August and though it offers a lot for the price, the biggest qualm people had was getting their hands on a unit.

The smartphone is being sold on flash sales online and will continue to do so for the time being, but the company is finally pushing out units to their offline retail channels. What this means is that you can finally walk into a Mi Home or any other partnered Xiaomi retailer and buy the POCO F1.

The POCO F1 is a direct competitor to the OnePlus 6 and other mid-range smartphones. You can read our detailed review of the device here.

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

The POCO F1 features what the sub-brand is calling "LiquidCool Technology", a thermal solution that features a copper heat pipe inside the phone to help dissipate heat quicker and better.

For optics, it sports a dual camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.