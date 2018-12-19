Thursday, December 20, 2018 Back to
Xiaomi Play to be launched on 24 December, teasers reveal a waterdrop notch

We also see a dual camera set up at the back and a fingerprint sensor under it on the Xiaomi Play.

tech2 News Staff Dec 19, 2018 16:09 PM IST

Xiaomi is going to launch a new device called the Xiaomi Play which will be the company's first smartphone with a waterdrop notch, in China on 24 December. The company released a couple of teasers for the device which reveal a few specifications about the device.

Besides the waterdrop display, we also see a dual camera set up at the back, a fingerprint sensor under it and single front camera housed in the notch.

The phone apparently is the device which was listed on TENAA on 18 December and was being called the Redmi 7.

Xiaomi Play teasers. Image: Weibo/Xiaomi

Xiaomi Play teasers. Image: Weibo/Xiaomi

The device listed on TENAA comes with a 5.84-inch LCD multi-touch display with 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor sporting SoC and is expected to pack in 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. A microSD card can add up to 256 GB on the device.

Coming to the camera, the listing reveals that the device will feature a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary rear camera along with a secondary rear lens, the details of which are not known yet. There is an LED Flash. On the front, we have an 8 MP sensor.

The device will run on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with MIUI on top and is expected to be powered by a 2,900 mAh battery.

It should support 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Hotspot, Bluetooth and GPS. The listing also says that the device weighs 150 grams and there is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, it will apparently have 3 colour options — Black, Dream Blue, and Dawn Gold.

24 December will reveal whether its the Play for the Redmi 7 or an entirely different phone altogether.

Since the device is called 'Play,' rumours suggest that will be a competition to the Honor Play, which was launched earlier this year as a phone that was largely centered around gaming (read our full review of the Honor Play here). The Xiaomi Play could thus be marketed as a gaming device.

Alternatively, a report by the publication Playfuldroid, suggests that the device is the rebranded version of the Poco F1 for the Chinese market.

Read our full review of the Poco F1 here

The POCO F1 has a soft finish on the Armoured Kevlar variant. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The POCO F1 has a soft finish on the Armoured Kevlar variant. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Recently, the Poco F1 received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 across all its variants. Pocofone offered the slash in prices because it has sold as many as 7,00,000 units of the device globally in just three months.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Pocofone launched the Poco F1 on 22 August and it quickly became famous for being the most affordable smartphone with a flagship Qualcomm 845 SoC on board.

The Poco F1 has a "LiquidCool Technology."

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch.

It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery paired with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.

Loading...



