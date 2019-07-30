tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi had earlier announced its 5G-ready phone called the Mi Mix 3 5G and it is one of the first devices to hit the European markets. Now it appears that the next-gen device from the smartphone maker which may be called the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 5G has been certified by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

As per a report by Chinese website news.mydrivers, a device with the model number M1908F1XE has been certified and it is in line with Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun's statements about a new 5G phone coming in the second half of this year. Since Xiaomi launches its flagship Mix series in the second half of the year, it is safe to assume that this 5G phone will be from it.

Apart from 5G use, the Mi Mix 4 will have faster-charging speeds than the Mi 9 at 20W. Also in terms of processing the device will likely have the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset embedded which is currently operational in the ROG Phone 2. As of right now, these are the only details available for the smartphone but we will update you as soon as we have more information.

