Xiaomi Pad 6 series is likely to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered flagship model

Xiaomi is working on a range of tablets for its upcoming Pad 6 line up. The flagship model of these tablets, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro and Pad 6 Pro 5G, may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.


FP StaffAug 01, 2022 14:28:52 IST

Xiaomi is set to launch its Pad 6 tablets sometime between August and October 2022, after a break of three years. Leaks have revealed that the Xiaomi Pad 6 series will have four models, which have been codenamed L81, L81A, L82, and L83. These will correspond to Xiaomi Pad 6, Pad 6 Pro, Pad 6 Pro 5G and a Redmi tablet.

New leaks suggest that the higher-end, Pad 6 Pro and Pad 6 Pro 5G is likely to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It will also have a 14-inch LTPO screen, with a refresh rate of 144Hz and is rumoured to have similar specs to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. 

The leak also suggested that the new Pad 6 series will get improved audio quality and is likely to get Dolby Atmos certification. The screen is also likely to get a Dolby Vision certification. We will also get to see an updated version of MIUI for Pad, the company's skin for its tablets.

According to the new leak, one of the mid-range tablets from this series is also likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro and Pad 6 Pro 5G will have a battery capacity of up to 9,000mAh. Across the range of the new Pad 6, we will see support for 120W fast charging, making it one of the fastest charging tablets in the market. It should be noted that these rumoured specs for the Xiaomi iPad 6 series are yet speculative. 

Xiaomi is yet to provide definitive details of its upcoming tablet lineup for this year. The release date, pricing, and global availability details of the Pad 6 series are yet to surface.

Having said that, the internal testing of the Xiaomi Pad 6 has started in Europe and will soon be certified for that region. Xiaomi may be able to launch the device by the end of August. As previously mentioned, it is worth noting that Xiaomi is yet to officially announce plans to launch a successor to the Xiaomi Pad 5 series.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


