Often known to be inspired by Apple, Xiaomi is now mocking the exorbitant pricing of the new Apple iPhones.

As pointed out by Gadgets 360, on its official website in China, Xiaomi has created three sets of bundles of of its products, naming them as XR Suit, XS Suit, and XS Max Set (according to Google Translate), and pricing them exactly as much as the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max cost in China. Basically, Xiaomi is taking a jab at the number of Xiaomi products one can buy for the price of the new iPhones.

The XR bundle includes the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE smartphone, a 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air, the Mi Band 3, and the Mi Bluetooth Mini Headset. This bundle is priced at CNY 6,499 (Rs 68,200 approximately), which is the starting price of the iPhone XR in China.

The XS suit is bundled with Mi MIX 2S smartphone, a 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air, a Mi Band 3, and a Mi Bluetooth Mini Headset. It is priced at CNY 8,699 (Rs 91,300 approximately), which is the price of the base model of the iPhone XS in the country.

And finally, there is the XS Max set, that has the Mi 8 smartphone in it, the Mi Notebook Pro laptop, the Mi Band 3, and a Mi Bluetooth neckband. This bundle is priced at CNY 9,599 (Rs 1,00,700 approximately), equivalent to the price of the 64 GB variant of the iPhone XS Max.