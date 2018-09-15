Saturday, September 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 15 September, 2018 17:41 IST

Xiaomi mocks the exorbitant pricing of Apple’s iPhone XR, XS and XS Max

Xiaomi is taking a jab at the number of its products one can buy in the price of the new iPhones.

Often known to be inspired by Apple, Xiaomi is now mocking the exorbitant pricing of the new Apple iPhones.

As pointed out by Gadgets 360, on its official website in China, Xiaomi has created three sets of bundles of of its products, naming them as XR Suit, XS Suit, and XS Max Set (according to Google Translate), and pricing them exactly as much as the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max cost in China. Basically, Xiaomi is taking a jab at the number of Xiaomi products one can buy for the price of the new iPhones.

Xiaomi's new bundled products mocking Apple iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max.

Xiaomi's new bundled products mocking Apple iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max.

The XR bundle includes the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE smartphone, a 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air, the Mi Band 3, and the Mi Bluetooth Mini Headset. This bundle is priced at CNY 6,499 (Rs 68,200 approximately), which is the starting price of the iPhone XR in China.

The XS suit is bundled with Mi MIX 2S smartphone, a 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air, a Mi Band 3, and a Mi Bluetooth Mini Headset. It is priced at CNY 8,699 (Rs 91,300 approximately), which is the price of the base model of the iPhone XS in the country.

And finally, there is the XS Max set, that has the Mi 8 smartphone in it, the Mi Notebook Pro laptop, the Mi Band 3, and a Mi Bluetooth neckband. This bundle is priced at CNY 9,599 (Rs 1,00,700 approximately), equivalent to the price of the 64 GB variant of the iPhone XS Max.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Apple

Apple iPhone XR, XS, XS Max prices out: XS Max with 512 GB comes for Rs 1.45 lakh

Sep 13, 2018

Smartphones

Smartphone displays getting larger are making it harder for women to use them

Sep 14, 2018

Apple

Apple iPhone XS, XS Max to support a secondary eSIM option: Here's how it works

Sep 13, 2018

Apple iPhones

Apple chooses LG Display as a second supplier for OLED screens for iPhones: Report

Sep 15, 2018

2018 iPhone

Apple iPhone XS, XS Max and XR announced starting for Rs 99,900, Rs 1,09,900 and Rs 76,900 respectively

Sep 13, 2018

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth may launch in China on 19 September: All you need to know

Sep 13, 2018

science

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018

Microrobotics

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

Sep 15, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's fully-commercial PSLV satellite launch on Sunday: All you need to know

Sep 15, 2018

Global Climate Action Summit closes with more optimism than despair this year

Sep 15, 2018