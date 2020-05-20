tech2 News Staff

After announcing the MIUI 12 software update in China back in April, on Tuesday, Xiaomi launched the update globally.

The MIUI 12 brings revamped visual experience with features like Dark Mode 2.0, and new Mars and Earth-inspired wallpapers. It also enhances security by introducing better privacy controls with features like Barbed Wire, Mask System, and more.

At the 19 May event, Xiaomi also announced the roadmap for the MIUI 12 rollout. The company revealed that the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will be the first ones to receive the MIUI 12 update starting June 2020, followed by Redmi Note 7, Note 7S, Note 8, and others.

MIUI 12: What's new?

The MIUI 12 comes with Dark Mode 2.0, which will allow users to dim wallpapers and adjust font so that its easy on the eyes. In addition to new live wallpapers, the MIUI 12 finally brings the always-on display feature.

Xiaomi users will also be able to keep track of their physical activities like walking, running, cycling, and climbing stairs. It will use its "AI motion behaviour perception algorithm" to curate the activity data.

Privacy controls are also enhanced in the MIUI 12. Xiaomi has introduced a new virtual ID security protocol that will prevent suspicious apps from getting your personal information from the smartphone. You will also be able to keep a record of apps and the data they have access to. This includes permissions regarding the usage of camera and location.

The Mask System feature will prevent apps from getting access to sensitive information including contact lists, calendar, and call records.

A new feature called Barbed Wire has also been introduced to the UI, which will allow users to grant permission to the apps for a particular span of time. To grant permission to any app, users will have to choose between only once, every time or reject at all times.

MIUI 12 brings a new AI calling feature as well, which can also transcribe a particular call and suggest responses. This feature is aimed at users with hearing impairment.