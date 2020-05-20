Wednesday, May 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi MIUI 12 with dark mode 2.0 launched globally; rollout to begin in June with Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

A new feature called Barbed Wire in MIUI 12 will allow users to grant permission to the apps for a particular span of time.


tech2 News StaffMay 20, 2020 11:24:00 IST

After announcing the MIUI 12 software update in China back in April, on Tuesday, Xiaomi launched the update globally.

The MIUI 12 brings revamped visual experience with features like Dark Mode 2.0, and new Mars and Earth-inspired wallpapers. It also enhances security by introducing better privacy controls with features like Barbed Wire, Mask System, and more.

At the 19 May event, Xiaomi also announced the roadmap for the MIUI 12 rollout. The company revealed that the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will be the first ones to receive the MIUI 12 update starting June 2020, followed by Redmi Note 7, Note 7S, Note 8, and others.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 with dark mode 2.0 launched globally; rollout to begin in June with Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

MIUI 12

MIUI 12: What's new?

The MIUI 12 comes with Dark Mode 2.0, which will allow users to dim wallpapers and adjust font so that its easy on the eyes. In addition to new live wallpapers, the MIUI 12 finally brings the always-on display feature.

Xiaomi users will also be able to keep track of their physical activities like walking, running, cycling, and climbing stairs. It will use its "AI motion behaviour perception algorithm" to curate the activity data.

Privacy controls are also enhanced in the MIUI 12. Xiaomi has introduced a new virtual ID security protocol that will prevent suspicious apps from getting your personal information from the smartphone. You will also be able to keep a record of apps and the data they have access to. This includes permissions regarding the usage of camera and location.

The Mask System feature will prevent apps from getting access to sensitive information including contact lists, calendar, and call records.

A new feature called Barbed Wire has also been introduced to the UI, which will allow users to grant permission to the apps for a particular span of time. To grant permission to any app, users will have to choose between only once, every time or reject at all times.

MIUI 12 brings a new AI calling feature as well, which can also transcribe a particular call and suggest responses. This feature is aimed at users with hearing impairment.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

MIUI 12

Xiaomi to unveil MIUI 12 at a global launch event at 5.30 pm IST: Here’s how you can watch it live

May 19, 2020
Xiaomi to unveil MIUI 12 at a global launch event at 5.30 pm IST: Here’s how you can watch it live
Xiaomi launches new Mi Commerce platform to let users check availability of products at offline stores near them

Mi Commerce

Xiaomi launches new Mi Commerce platform to let users check availability of products at offline stores near them

May 05, 2020
Along with Mi 10, Xiaomi may launch IoT products like Mi Box, Mi TV Stick at the launch event today

Xiaomi

Along with Mi 10, Xiaomi may launch IoT products like Mi Box, Mi TV Stick at the launch event today

May 08, 2020
Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Mi Box 4K launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999, 4,999, 3,499 respectively

Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Mi Box 4K launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999, 4,999, 3,499 respectively

May 08, 2020
Mi AirDots 2 SE true wireless earphones with noise cancellation launched in China

Mi AirDots 2 SE true wireless earphones

Mi AirDots 2 SE true wireless earphones with noise cancellation launched in China

May 15, 2020
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch LIVE updates: Mi 10 with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 108 MP camera, 30 W charging launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch LIVE updates: Mi 10 with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 108 MP camera, 30 W charging launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999

May 08, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020