Xiaomi Mi TV anniversary sale: Discount, exchange of up to Rs 28,000 on Mi smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 gets Rs 1,000 off, up to Rs 28,000 exchange benefit on Mi TV 4 Pro 55

tech2 News Staff Feb 19, 2019 16:06:48 IST

Xiaomi taking to the social media platform announced its Mi TV anniversary sale today. The two-day Mi TV sale brings discount and massive exchange offer on Xiaomi Mi TV 4 models. The Mi TV anniversary sale is live on the company’s official online site mi.com and leading e-retail platform Amazon and Flipkart as well.

Mi TV 4A Pro. Image: Xiaomi

As mentioned, it is a two-day sale and will end on 20 February which is tomorrow. Prospective buyers can purchase the Mi TV 4A Pro 49-inch model at a discount price of Rs 29,999. The Mi LED smart TV was launched at Rs 31,999, however, the 49-inch MI TV 4A Pro recently received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000.

Besides discount offers, Xiaomi is providing massive exchange benefit of Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch model. Consumers can avail up to Rs 28,000 off upon exchanging the old TV with a new Mi TV 4 Pro 55. The exchange benefit is available on mi.com or Flipkart.

In addition to discount and exchange offers, Xiaomi has permanently reduced the charging price for the Mi Extended Warranty service under the Mi TV anniversary sale. The Chinese handset maker has reduced extended warranty charge up to Rs 600 on Mi TV 4A and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch models. Xiaomi is providing Extended Warranty service at Rs 699 for both these models against the original warranty charge of Rs 1,299. The Extended Warranty service charge price for the Mi TV 4A 32 and Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch models has been dropped at Rs 399 down from the previous price of Rs 749.

Meanwhile, warranty charges for the Mi TV 4A Pro 49 and Mi TV 4X Pro 55 have been dropped to Rs 949 and Rs 1,199 respectively.

Apart from providing offers on its Mi Smart TV range, Xiaomi has tagged discounts on some of its popular budget smartphones too. Among the lot, Redmi Note 6 Pro and its predecessor Redmi Note 5 Pro are getting discount of up to Rs 2,000. The Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 for the base variant, while the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be up for grabs at Rs 11,999. These offers are available under Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale which will end on 23 February.

