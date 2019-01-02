tech2 News Staff

Thanks to the GST Council’s rate cuts on consumer electronics, Xiaomi has announced a price cut for a bunch of its smart TV models. The price cut is applicable to Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch, Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch, and Mi LED TV 4A Pro.

Starting today you will get the Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch at Rs 12,499, down from the original price of Rs 13,999. The Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch, on the other hand, has received a price cut of Rs 2,000, which brings the TV's price down to Rs 13,999 from Rs 15,999.

The price of Mi LED TV 4A Pro has also been reduced by thousand bucks, from Rs 31,999 to Rs 30,999.

The new reduced prices are effective immediately and you can buy the mentioned models of Xiaomi TVs at the new prices from all offline and online stores where Xiaomi products are available.

The news of price reduction comes after the Indian government reduced the amount of GST charged on TVs with screen sizes of up to 32 inches from 28 percent to 18 percent.

A big thank you to PM @NarendraModi and FM @ArunJaitley for another decision to benefit the common man and give a boost to the economy. GST rates on 23 common use items reduced in #GSTCouncilMeet — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 22, 2018

Back in July, the government also cut the tax on TVs below 26-inch to 18 percent.