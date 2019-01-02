Wednesday, January 02, 2019 Back to
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4C Pro and Mi TV 4A Pro prices reduced in India

The new and reduced prices of the mentioned Mi TV models are effective immediately.

tech2 News Staff Jan 02, 2019 11:55 AM IST

Thanks to the GST Council’s rate cuts on consumer electronics, Xiaomi has announced a price cut for a bunch of its smart TV models. The price cut is applicable to Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inchMi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch, and Mi LED TV 4A Pro.

Starting today you will get the Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch at Rs 12,499, down from the original price of Rs 13,999. The Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch, on the other hand, has received a price cut of Rs 2,000, which brings the TV's price down to Rs 13,999 from Rs 15,999.

The price of Mi LED TV 4A Pro has also been reduced by thousand bucks, from Rs 31,999 to Rs 30,999.

Mi TV 4A Pro. Image: Xiaomi

Mi TV 4A Pro. Image: Xiaomi

The new reduced prices are effective immediately and you can buy the mentioned models of Xiaomi TVs at the new prices from all offline and online stores where Xiaomi products are available.

The news of price reduction comes after the Indian government reduced the amount of GST charged on TVs with screen sizes of up to 32 inches from 28 percent to 18 percent.

Back in July, the government also cut the tax on TVs below 26-inch to 18 percent.

