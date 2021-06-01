Tuesday, June 01, 2021Back to
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition to launch in India today: All you need to know

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition will feature 20 W stereo speakers with DTS-HD and will run on Android TV 9.0.


tech2 News StaffJun 01, 2021 09:43:04 IST

Xiaomi is scheduled to launch the Horizon Edition of its Mi 4A 40 smart TV in India today. Xiaomi is not hosting a launch event for the TV, but we can expect the details to be out by 12 pm IST today. From what we know so far, the Mi TV 4A 40 will sport a feature a bezel-less design. We also know that the new smart TV will feature 20 W stereo speakers with DTS-HD and will run on Android TV 9.0.

While Xiaomi is yet to reveal other details about the smart TV, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition can be expected to be similar to the Horizon Edition TVs launched in September 2020. The smart TV will likely be powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. Similar to the older Mi TV Horizon Edition, this could also come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. We can also expect a built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant and Google Data Saver on the Mi TV 4A 40.

Last month, OnePlus launched the OnePlus TV 40Y1, which could be a direct competition to the new Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition. It runs on Android TV 9, offers 93.8 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and an FHD+ resolution. The smart TV is priced starting Rs 21,999 and will be available for purchase starting 26 May on Flipkart.

