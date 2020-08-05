Wednesday, August 05, 2020Back to
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with support for FHD video streaming launched in India at Rs 2,799

The Mi TV Stick comes with support for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video


tech2 News StaffAug 05, 2020 13:00:59 IST

Xiaomi has launched its first-ever Mi TV Stick in India. It had already debuted in the European market prior to India. It will compete with Amazon's Fire TV stick.

Xiaomi had also launched the Mi Box 4K in India at Rs 3,499 back in May this year.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick pricing and availability

The Mi TV Stick is priced at Rs 2,799. The stick will be first available for purchase on 7 August, 12 pm IST on Flipkart and mi.com.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with support for FHD video streaming launched in India at Rs 2,799

Xiaomi Mi Stick

As for the sale offers, buyers will get a 15-day free trial from Zee5, 50 percent off on annual Aha Entertainment subscription cost and Hungama Play’s entire month's subscription for free.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick specifications

The Mi TV Stick comes with a built-in Chromecast and runs on the Android TV 9.0 version. It is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor with ARM Mali-450 GPU. In terms of storage, it will offer 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. The Mi TV Stick comes with Dolby Atmos audio.

The Mi TV Stick comes with support for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video and will come in black colour option. It also supports Google Assistant voice support. The Mi TV Stick comes with Chromecast built-in features and also supports up to 5,000 apps.

