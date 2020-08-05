tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has launched its first-ever Mi TV Stick in India. It had already debuted in the European market prior to India. It will compete with Amazon's Fire TV stick.

Xiaomi had also launched the Mi Box 4K in India at Rs 3,499 back in May this year.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick pricing and availability

The Mi TV Stick is priced at Rs 2,799. The stick will be first available for purchase on 7 August, 12 pm IST on Flipkart and mi.com.

As for the sale offers, buyers will get a 15-day free trial from Zee5, 50 percent off on annual Aha Entertainment subscription cost and Hungama Play’s entire month's subscription for free.

Introducing the all-new #MiTVStick: - Easy setup under 30 sec

- Latest Android TV

- Full High-Definition

- 5000+ Apps Price - ₹2,799 Get yours on 7th August at 12PM on https://t.co/nVqFSYMyzY & @flipkart - https://t.co/W8zYx8EkXy#PlugItMakeItSmart pic.twitter.com/1tIcAEa4Df — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 5, 2020

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick specifications

The Mi TV Stick comes with a built-in Chromecast and runs on the Android TV 9.0 version. It is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor with ARM Mali-450 GPU. In terms of storage, it will offer 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. The Mi TV Stick comes with Dolby Atmos audio.

The Mi TV Stick comes with support for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video and will come in black colour option. It also supports Google Assistant voice support. The Mi TV Stick comes with Chromecast built-in features and also supports up to 5,000 apps.