12:27 (IST)
The Mi QLED 4K TV is priced at Rs 54,999 and will be available for purchase starting 21 December at 12 pm
It will be available on Flipkart, mi.com, Mi Home and other official offline partners of Xiaomi.
tech2 News StaffDec 16, 2020 12:30:53 IST
The Xiaomi QLED 4K TV has also been teased to run on Android TV OS and come with Patchwall UI.
12:23 (IST)
The Mi QLED 4K TV features 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage
12:21 (IST)
The TV comes with an Automatic Low Latency Mode (ALLM) which basically automatically switches the TV to the gaming mode with your PC or consoles
12:20 (IST)
The Mi QLED 4K TV ports:
12:19 (IST)
The Mi QLED 4K TV runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box The TV also comes with support for Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.
12:16 (IST)
Xiaomi has added new User Centre on PatchWall UI The User Centre is essentially a single space where users can discover new shows or add their 'Watchlists'. The User Centre, as per your watch history, will also recommend upcoming content.
12:14 (IST)
The Mi QLED 4K TV runs PatchWall UI In the PatchWall, Xiaomi has added two new partners – Discovery+ and LionsGate Play.
12:11 (IST)
Xiaomi claims that the audio system of the new Mi QLED 4K TV is 230 percent times better than other smart TVs in the market
12:11 (IST)
The new Mi QLED 4K TV comes with Reality Flow, which is a feature also seen in Mi TV 4X
12:10 (IST)
The Mi QLED 4K TV comes with the proprietary Vivid Picture Engine
11:29 (IST)
Ahead of the event, Xiaomi has revealed a handful of features about the new Mi QLED 4K TV From what we know so far, the Xiaomi TV will run on Android TV OS and come with Patchwall UI. Other features confirmed by Xiaomi include HDMI 2.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Mi Quick Wake.
11:18 (IST)
With the new Mi QLED 4K TV, Xiaomi has been teasing HDMI 2.0 and a smooth gaming experience
11:09 (IST)
Welcome to the liveblog! Xiaomi is hosting a launch event in India today to unveil its new QLED 4K TV. The event will kick off at 12 pm. Stay tuned to our liveblog for all the updates from the event!
Xiaomi will be hosting its last event of the year today in India where it is scheduled to launch a new QLED 4K TV. The event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be live streamed on Xiaomi's social media channels. (How to can watch the Xiaomi event live.) Ahead of the event, Xiaomi has been teasing the new smart TV, and so far, we already know that the new Mi QLED 4K TV will come with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ and 4K.
The Xiaomi TV has also been teased to run on Android TV OS and come with Patchwall UI. Other features confirmed by Xiaomi include HDMI 2.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Mi Quick Wake., Mi ,
In a tweet, Xiaomi has confirmed that the smart TV will be powered by a MediaTek chipset. In addition to this, the TV will also come with smart recommendations, kids mode, universal search, live channels and so on. The Mi QLED 4K TV also supports Dolby Audio, HDR 10+ and 4K. The microsite has also confirmed that it will run on Android TV OS and will come with Patchwall UI. The smart TV will also come with features like HDMI 2.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Mi Quick Wake.
A report by 91Mobiles, referring to a Twitter user TechFactsRafee, suggests that the TV will be 14.2 kg in weight and might consume 180W of power. It is likely to come in 55-inch variant that might cost around Rs 50,000 to the users.
