Wednesday, December 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Mi QLED 4K TV India launch highlights: The TV is priced at Rs 54,999, sale starts 21 December 12 pm

tech2 News StaffDec 16, 2020 12:30:53 IST

The Xiaomi QLED 4K TV has also been teased to run on Android TV OS and come with Patchwall UI.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 12:27 (IST)

    The Mi QLED 4K TV is priced at Rs 54,999 and will be available for purchase starting 21 December at 12 pm

    It will be available on Flipkart, mi.com, Mi Home and other official offline partners of Xiaomi. 

  • 12:23 (IST)

    The Mi QLED 4K TV features 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage

  • 12:22 (IST)

    The TV is powered by MediaTek 64-bit quad-core A55 CPU

  • 12:21 (IST)

    The TV comes with an Automatic Low Latency Mode (ALLM) which basically automatically switches the TV to the gaming mode with your PC or consoles

  • 12:20 (IST)

    The Mi QLED 4K TV ports:

  • 12:19 (IST)

    The Mi QLED 4K TV runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box

    The TV also comes with support for Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. 

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Xiaomi has added new User Centre on PatchWall UI

    The User Centre is essentially a single space where users can discover new shows or add their 'Watchlists'. The User Centre, as per your watch history, will also recommend upcoming content. 

  • 12:14 (IST)

    The Mi QLED 4K TV runs PatchWall UI

    In the PatchWall, Xiaomi has added two new partners – Discovery+ and LionsGate Play. 

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Xiaomi claims that the audio system of the new Mi QLED 4K TV is 230 percent times better than other smart TVs in the market

  • 12:11 (IST)

    The new Mi QLED 4K TV comes with Reality Flow, which is a feature also seen in Mi TV 4X

  • 12:10 (IST)

    The Mi QLED 4K TV comes with the proprietary Vivid Picture Engine

  • 12:08 (IST)

    The new Mi QLED 4K TV features a 55-inch display with a 96 percent screen-to-body ratio

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Xiaomi says all Mi QLED TVs will be made in India

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Xiaomi says, since the launch of smart TVs in India in 2018, the company has shipped over 5 million TVs in India

  • 12:04 (IST)

    The event is now live...

  • 11:29 (IST)

    Ahead of the event, Xiaomi has revealed a handful of features about the new Mi QLED 4K TV

    From what we know so far, the Xiaomi TV will run on Android TV OS and come with Patchwall UI. Other features confirmed by Xiaomi include HDMI 2.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Mi Quick Wake. 

  • 11:18 (IST)

    With the new Mi QLED 4K TV, Xiaomi has been teasing HDMI 2.0 and a smooth gaming experience

  • 11:17 (IST)

    The Mi QLED 4K TV launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Welcome to the liveblog!

    Xiaomi is hosting a launch event in India today to unveil its new QLED 4K TV. The event will kick off at 12 pm. Stay tuned to our liveblog for all the updates from the event!

    • read more

Xiaomi will be hosting its last event of the year today in India where it is scheduled to launch a new QLED 4K TV. The event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be live streamed on Xiaomi's social media channels. (How to can watch the Xiaomi event live.Ahead of the event, Xiaomi has been teasing the new smart TV, and so far, we already know that the new Mi QLED 4K TV will come with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ and 4K.

The Xiaomi TV has also been teased to run on Android TV OS and come with Patchwall UI. Other features confirmed by Xiaomi include HDMI 2.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Mi Quick Wake., Mi ,

Mi QLED 4K TV India launch highlights: The TV is priced at Rs 54,999, sale starts 21 December 12 pm

Representational Image

Mi QLED 4K TV expected specifications

In a tweet, Xiaomi has confirmed that the smart TV will be powered by a MediaTek chipset. In addition to this, the TV will also come with smart recommendations, kids mode, universal search, live channels and so on. The Mi QLED 4K TV also supports Dolby Audio, HDR 10+ and 4K. The microsite has also confirmed that it will run on Android TV OS and will come with Patchwall UI. The smart TV will also come with features like HDMI 2.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Mi Quick Wake.

A report by 91Mobiles, referring to a Twitter user TechFactsRafee, suggests that the TV will be 14.2 kg in weight and might consume 180W of power. It is likely to come in 55-inch variant that might cost around Rs 50,000 to the users.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?


also see

Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV

Xiaomi to launch Mi QLED 4K TV in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Dec 16, 2020
Xiaomi to launch Mi QLED 4K TV in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live
Xiaomi M11, Mi 11 Pro will reportedly feature 5,000 mAh battery with 55 W charging support

Xiaomi Mi 11 series

Xiaomi M11, Mi 11 Pro will reportedly feature 5,000 mAh battery with 55 W charging support

Dec 09, 2020

science

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020
SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020