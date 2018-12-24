tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi Play, its latest smartphone, at an event in China today at 11.30am. The Mi Play is expected to be Xiaomi's first smartphone which is targetted exclusively at gamers.

According to images leaked in the recent past, we know that the Xiaomi Mi Play would be coming with a waterdrop notch, a first for any Xiaomi device.

Since the device is called 'Play,' rumours suggest that will be a competition to the Honor Play, which was launched earlier this year as a phone that was largely centred around gaming (read our full review here). The Xiaomi Play could thus be marketed as a gaming device.

Alternatively, a report by the publication Playfuldroid, suggests that the device is the rebranded version of the Poco F1 for the Chinese market.

Xiaomi Mi Play launch: How to watch?

The Xiaomi Mi Play will be launching at an event in China at 11.30 am IST. The event will be live-streamed on Xiaomi's company website. There is no YouTube link for the launch as it's a China-only launch for now.

Xiaomi Mi Play lanch: Expected specs

The Xiaomi Mi Play, as explained before, should be focussed on gamers and is confirmed to have a waterdrop notch. It is also expected to be sporting a dual 12 MP camera set up at the back. Leaks hint that the phone should come with a 5.84-inch display with a FullHD+ resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. We don't know which chipset the smartphone would be housing inside, but it is expected to be launched in the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage options.

On the battery front, it is expected to house a 2900 mAh battery, which seems a bit less considering this would be a gaming-oriented smartphone.

We shall find out if these specs are indeed true in a couple of hours from now.