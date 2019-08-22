tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is likely to launch the Mi Mix 4 in China next month, reports Gizmochina. Ahead of the official launch, several recent leaks have given out the key specifications of the smartphone. A tipster from China has revealed that the Mi Mix 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor clocked at 2.96 GHz.

According to a Chinese website, news.mydrivers, the tipster says that the smartphone will be equipped with a 12 GB RAM + 1 TB storage. As for the battery, it is expected to house a 4,500 mAh battery that might support 30 W fast charge. It is also being speculated that this Xiaomi smartphone might be the first smartphone by the brand to support wireless reverse charging as well.

In terms of optics, Mi Mix 4 is expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the back. This camera setup is likely to include 108 MP primary lens, 16 mp super-wide lens, 12 MP lens, and a periscope zoom lens. As for the design, all that the leak revealed was that Mi Mix 4 will have a ceramic body.

Earlier, it was reported that Mi Mix 4 will come with 5G support. As per another report by news.mydrivers, a device with the model number M1908F1XE has been certified by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

