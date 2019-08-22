Thursday, August 22, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 leak hints at 108 MP camera, Snapdragon 855+ processor and more

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is expected to be the company's first smartphone to come with wireless reverse charging.


tech2 News StaffAug 22, 2019 11:02:56 IST

Xiaomi is likely to launch the Mi Mix 4 in China next month, reports Gizmochina. Ahead of the official launch, several recent leaks have given out the key specifications of the smartphone. A tipster from China has revealed that the Mi Mix 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor clocked at  2.96 GHz.

According to a Chinese website, news.mydrivers, the tipster says that the smartphone will be equipped with a 12 GB RAM + 1 TB storage. As for the battery, it is expected to house a 4,500 mAh battery that might support 30 W fast charge. It is also being speculated that this Xiaomi smartphone might be the first smartphone by the brand to support wireless reverse charging as well.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is expected to be the successor of Mi Mix 3. Representational image of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Image: Xiaomi

In terms of optics, Mi Mix 4 is expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the back. This camera setup is likely to include 108 MP primary lens, 16 mp super-wide lens, 12 MP lens, and a periscope zoom lens. As for the design, all that the leak revealed was that Mi Mix 4 will have a ceramic body.

Earlier, it was reported that Mi Mix 4 will come with 5G support. As per another report by news.mydriversa device with the model number M1908F1XE has been certified by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


