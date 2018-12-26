tech2 News Staff

E-commerce giant Amazon is hosting a sale in partnership with Xiaomi called No.1 Mi Fan Sale from 26 December to 28 December. During this period customers can get attractive options on many Xiaomi smartphones along with additional flat 5 percent discount on all products purchased using an HDFC card.

Some of Xiaomi's most well-received smartphones are part of the Amazon sale including the Redmi 6A, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the Redmi Y2.

The Redmi 6A is being priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999 for the 2 GB RAM and 3 GB RAM variants respectively. The latter is currently on sale on Amazon while the former will go on a flash sale at 12 pm tomorrow.

Xiaomi's Android One smartphone Mi A2 has received a Rs 2,000 discount and has been listed on Amazon for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM variants. The phone also has an exchange offer with it wherein users can get up to Rs 12,500 on the exchange of your old device.

The selfie smartphone from Xiaomi called the Redmi Y2 has had its priced slashed by Rs 1,000 and new prices of the device are Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 for the 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM variants. The phone can be purchased using the no-cost EMI Plan which starts at Rs. 1,425 per month.

The Redmi 6 Pro has got Rs 1,000 cheaper in the sale. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage version is being sold for Rs. 10,999 and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant starts from Rs. 12,999.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro gets up to Rs. 1,000 off on its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant retailing for Rs. 12,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant selling for Rs 14,999. The phone also has an exchange offer listed which can get you up to Rs 11,554 off by trading in your old device.