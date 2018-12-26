Wednesday, December 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi Fan Sale kicks off on Amazon with offers on Mi A2, Redmi Note 5 Pro and more

Some of Xiaomi's most well-received smartphones are part of the sale.

tech2 News Staff Dec 26, 2018 14:09 PM IST

E-commerce giant Amazon is hosting a sale in partnership with Xiaomi called No.1 Mi Fan Sale from 26 December to 28 December. During this period customers can get attractive options on many Xiaomi smartphones along with additional flat 5 percent discount on all products purchased using an HDFC card.

Xiaomi Mi Sale.

Xiaomi Mi Sale.

Some of Xiaomi's most well-received smartphones are part of the Amazon sale including the Redmi 6A, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the Redmi Y2.

The Redmi 6A is being priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999 for the 2 GB RAM and 3 GB RAM variants respectively. The latter is currently on sale on Amazon while the former will go on a flash sale at 12 pm tomorrow.

Xiaomi's Android One smartphone Mi A2 has received a Rs 2,000 discount and has been listed on Amazon for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM variants. The phone also has an exchange offer with it wherein users can get up to Rs 12,500 on the exchange of your old device.

The selfie smartphone from Xiaomi called the Redmi Y2 has had its priced slashed by Rs 1,000 and new prices of the device are Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 for the 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM variants. The phone can be purchased using the no-cost EMI Plan which starts at Rs. 1,425 per month.

The Redmi 6 Pro has got Rs 1,000 cheaper in the sale. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage version is being sold for Rs. 10,999 and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant starts from Rs. 12,999.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro gets up to Rs. 1,000 off on its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant retailing for Rs. 12,999  and the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant selling for Rs 14,999. The phone also has an exchange offer listed which can get you up to Rs 11,554 off by trading in your old device.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

also see

Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 and Redmi 7 Pro get 3C certification in China: Report

Dec 17, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon India, mi.com

Dec 20, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 becomes company's first Android One device to get Pie, 18 Dec onwards

Dec 18, 2018

Zenfone Lite L1

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 review: Lacks the power to challenge Xiaomi's Redmi 6A

Dec 25, 2018

Affordable Smartphones

Best value for money phones of 2018: Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus and more

Dec 21, 2018

Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A prices rolled back to a starting price of Rs 5,999

Dec 13, 2018

science

Lucy 2021

NASA's Lucy mission involves some wicked zig-zagging to Jupiter's asteroid fields

Dec 26, 2018

What's in a name?

Immigrants with anglicised names face less bias than those with ethnic names

Dec 26, 2018

GM Plants

GM plant acts like 'green liver' eating up cancer-causing pollutants inside homes

Dec 26, 2018

Geophysics

Indonesia's tsunami triggered by a volcano caught the disaster-prone nation offguard

Dec 26, 2018