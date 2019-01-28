tech2 News Staff

Leading e-retailers Flipkart and Amazon had just wrapped up their first sale of the year. But while the Republic Day sale saw deals and discounts on an array of products across varied categories, the offer season doesn’t seem to be just over yet. Flipkart in partnership with Xiaomi has come up with a new sale called “Mi Days” which will commence today.

The sale which starts tonight at 12 am will run till 30 January. As part of the sale, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI, exchange offer and discounts on some of the popular Xiaomi smartphones.

First up, Xiaomi sub-brand Poco‘s mid-range smartphone, the Poco F1 will be available for a discount price of Rs 18,999 for the base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB model will come for a cost of Rs 21,999 while the high-end variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will be available for a discounted price of Rs 25,999. For a price under Rs 20,000, the Poco F1 seems a fairly good deal if one considers the specs. The phone features the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, decent dual rear cameras, a bright and vivid display and huge 4,000 mAh battery. Notably, the Poco F1 recently received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 bringing down the price to Rs 19,999 for the base model.

Among other discount offers, the budget phone Redmi Note 6 Pro will get a discount of Rs 3,000. Customers will be able to grab the base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage for a price of Rs 12,999 meanwhile the 6 GB RAM model will be available at an offer price of Rs 14,999. Flipkart will provide no-cost EMI and exchange benefits as well. The Redmi Note 6 Pro features quad camera setup, 6.26-inch full HD+ display, and P2i coating water and dust resistance.

Redmi Note 6 Pro’s predecessor, the Redmi Note 5 Pro will also see discount during the three-day Mi Days sale. The popular budget phone from Xiaomi will get Rs 4,000 off. The 4 GB RAM model will be available for a price of Rs 10,999 against the listed price of 14,999. Meanwhile, the high-end model with 6 GB RAM will come for a cost of Rs 12,999. In addition, Xiaomi’s budget smartphone from the Redmi 6 series, the Redmi 6 will bag discount and exchange offer as well. During the sale, prospective buyers can grab the full-screen display, dual camera smartphone for a price of Rs 7,499 for the base model having 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, while the 3 GB RAM and 64GB storage model will be available at a discount price of Rs 8,499. The Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inch HD+ display, Helio P22 chipset and a 12 MP + 5MP dual camera set up at the back.

