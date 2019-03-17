tech2 News Staff

Ever since Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 2, the company has been consistent in updating its budget fitness tracker every year and 2019 is going to be no different.

The Chinese smartphone giant has announced that Mi Band 4, the successor to last year's Mi Band 3 will be launched later this year in its quarterly earnings call.

As per a report by XDADevelopers, David Chui, the Chief Financial Officer at Huami was asked whether the Mi Band 4 was scheduled for a March or April release. His answer revealed that while it would be unlikely to see the new fitness tracker in the next few weeks, Xiaomi was planning when to drop its updated band in 2019.

While Cui obviously did not go into details, he reaffirmed that each generation of the popular fitness tracker has introduced something new and that things would be the same with the Mi Band 4.

As per transcription of the response by Chui by The Motley Fool, "Each generation we learn something, we always do better. And Mi Band 3, you can take a look at 2018's volume, right. So it's really much better as compared to the previous version. So we expect Mi Band 4 will be similar - will have similar trend. So once we launch Mi Band 4, we expect that product will sell well," the Huami CFO said.

We loved the Mi Band 3 when we reviewed it and it remains to be among the most popular budget fitness trackers in the country. We would definitely expect Xiaomi to add more features to the tracker this year.

