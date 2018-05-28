According to a tweet by Donovan Sung, Xiaomi global spokesperson, to celebrate their 8th year anniversary, the Xiaomi Mi 8 is set to be launched on 31 May in Shenzen, China. The photos of the phone's retail box and a poster have been leaked online which reveal new details and confirm the previous ones.

A report in the GizmoChina states that the poster shows the phone to be coming with the biggest notch ever seen on a phone. The poster also shows that the phone will come in blue colour variant. The other colours mentioned in the specifications listed out by GSMArena are ceramic black, black and white.

The poster also confirms that the phone will have AI optical dual lens camera. The rear camera has 20 MP + 16 MP resolution, but the front camera according to GSMArena is 16 MP and is 20 MP according to GizmoChina. It also confirms to be having 3D infrared facial detection elements which will be housed inside the notch, which seems like a straight lift from the Face ID system seen on the Apple iPhone X.

The text on the poster when translated reveals a few specs such as the Mi 8 will come with a dual frequency GPS. This new GPS will provide a much better level of accuracy than the one that is currently available claims Xiaomi. This technology was announced last year in a conference by Broadcom.

According to the specifications mentioned in GSMArena, the phone will be having a fingerprint sensor under the display. The phone has a front and back glass built with a stainless steel frame and it is also expected to be splash resistant.

The phone is expected to come with a 6.2-inch display with the LCD touchscreen. It has the Android 8.1 OS and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 as its chipset. It has 6 GB RAM storage and two variants which are 64 GB and 128 GB.

It has a Type-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter and a USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector. The phone is supposed to be powered by a 3,300 mAh battery.