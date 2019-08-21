Wednesday, August 21, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Mi A3 vs the competition: The best Android One budget smartphone?

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and it starts at a price of Rs 12,999


tech2 News StaffAug 21, 2019 15:52:27 IST

Xiaomi has finally unveiled the Mi A3. This is the third edition of the company’s Android One-powered Mi A series. It has a starting price of Rs 12,999 and it will go on sale on 23 August.

The Mi A3 has a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. There are two RAM + storage variants including 4 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB.

The Xiaomi Mi A3. Image: mi.com

In the budget segment of smartphones, the Mi A3 does manage to find its place comfortably with the choice of the hardware and pricing. Hence, we compared the device with other smartphones in this segment including the Realme 5 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Nokia 7.1.

Smartphone Xiaomi Mi A3 Realme 5 Pro Vivo Z1 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Nokia 7.1
Display Size (inch) 6.01 6.3 6.53 6.3 5.84
Resolution (pixels) 720 x 1560 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2280
Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon  712 Qualcomm Snapdragon  712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
RAM 4/6 GB 4/6/8 GB 4/6 GB 4/6 GB 3/4 GB
Internal storage 64/128 GB 64/128 GB 64/128 GB 64/128 GB 32/64 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB (SIM shared) Yes, up to 256 GB (SIM shared) Yes, Up to 256 GB (dedicated) Yes, Up to 256 GB Yes, Up to 400 GB
IP rating P2i Splash resistant No No No
Primary camera 48 MP f/1.8 (primary), 8 MP f/2.2 (ultra-wide), 2 MP f/2.4 (depth) 48 MP f/1.8 (primary), 8 MP f/2.2 (ultra-wide), 2 MP f/2.4 (ultra-macro), 2 MP f/2.4 (depth) 16 MP f/1.8 (primary), 8 MP f/2.2 (ultra-wide), 2 MP f/2.4 (depth) 48 MP f/1.8 (primary), 5 MP f/2.4 (depth) 12 MP f/1.8 (primary), 5 MP f/2.4 (depth)
Camera Array Triple Quad Triple Dual Dual
Secondary Camera 32 MP f/2.0 16 MP f/2.0 32 MP f/2.0 13 MP 8 MP f/2.0
Flash Single LED Single LED Single LED Dual-LED Dual-LED
OS Version Android 9.0 Pie (Android One) Android 9.0 Pie (ColorOS 6) Android 9.0 Pie (Funtouch 9) Android 9.0 Pie (MIUI 10) Android 8.1 Oreo (Android One)
Fingerprint Scanner In-display Rear-mounted Rear-mounted Rear-mounted Rear-mounted
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Battery (mAh) 4,030 mAh 4,035 mAh 5,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 3,060 mAh
Fast charging Quick Charge 3 (18 W) VOOC 3.0 (20 W) Yes (18 W) Quick Charge 4 (18 W) Yes (18 W)
Colours Not Just Blue, More Than White, Kind of Grey Crystal Green, Sparkling Blue Sonic Blue, Sonic Black, Mirror Black Nebula Red, Neptune Blue, Space Black, Astro White Gloss Midnight Blue, Gloss Steel
Prices in India Starting at Rs 12,999 Starting at Rs 13,999 Starting at Rs 14,990 Starting at Rs 13,999 Starting at Rs 15,999

Conclusion

On paper, things look quite neck and neck for the Mi A3 and Realme 5 Pro. While the Mi A3 comes with a 720 x 1560 resolution display it comes with a Super AMOLED panel that none of the devices in this comparison offer. On the other hand, the Realme 5 Pro has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, it has an IPS LCD panel. Where one lacks, the other seems to offer something better and this is the case on both sides.

In terms of raw power, the Realme 5 Pro does have an upper hand by packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset. Both the devices have the same 48 MP primary camera sensor where Realme has an additional 2 MP ultra-macro sensor. This will only offer a different camera mode but whether the Realme 5 Pro does a better job of using all the camera sensors can only be found after a proper camera comparison.

Looking at only the specifications, it seems like the Realme 5 Pro certainly has a few advantages over the Mi A3. However, we can only determine which device performs the best after a full review and performance comparison of these devices.

