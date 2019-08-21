tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi today unveiled its Android One-powered Mi A3 in India today at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor and runs on a stock version of Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone will be available for purchase from the Amazon website and the Mi Store.

Mi A3 comes in two storage variants 4 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB.

Xiaomi Mi A3 price, availability

Xiaomi Mi A3 is available in two storage variant — 4 GB + 64 GB priced at Rs 12,999 and 6 GB + 128 GB priced at Rs 15,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting 23 August.

Xiaomi Mi A3 is available in three colour variants — White, Blue and Grey.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

The Mi A3 has a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution, which is surprising since previous Mi A-series smartphones had an FHD+ display. There is a teardrop notch on the device which houses a 32 MP snapper. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh, like the Mi CC9e.

Powering the devices is a Snapdragon 665 chipset along with at least 4 GB RAM. Variants include a 4 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB models. Software-wise, the phones run on a clean, stock version of Android 9.0 Pie, which has been a signature for the Mi A-series smartphones.

In terms of optics, the device has a 48 MP main camera along with 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.