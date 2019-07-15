tech2 News Staff

It was only yesterday when we came across leaked images of Xiaomi's Mi A3 that revealed several key specs of the device. Now per the latest report, the smartphone will be launching on 17 July in Spain followed by a launch in Poland on 25 July.

As per the company's Spain Twitter handle, Xiaomi Mi A3 will make its debut in Spain on 17 July and it will come with Android One operating system.

Soon after, Xiaomi Poland confirmed that Mi A3 will be launching in the country on 25 July. Xiaomi Poland posted an image announcing the launch of the smartphone on 25 July in the country.

Mi A3 is expected to be a global version of Mi CC9e, which was launched last month in China.

Nuestros Mi Fans lo tienen claro, la serie Mi A reúne todo lo necesario: sistema Android, y todas las ventajas de ser un dispositivo Xiaomi. ¿Preparados para lo que está a puntito de llegar el miércoles 17 de julio? #AndroidONE #MiA3 pic.twitter.com/4OjiWl5cD4 — Xiaomi España (@XiaomiEspana) July 15, 2019

According to the recent retail box images leaked by GSMArena, Mi A3 is expected to come in three colour variants that include black, white and blue. It will sport a notched display with a triple rear camera setup at the top left corner on the rear. It also has a moniker of Android One at the back.

In terms of other specs, Mi A3 will have a 6.08 inch AMOLED display and a 4,030 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging. The images reveal that there is a 48 MP camera at the back and 32 MP camera on the front for selfies. It is also expected to come with an in display fingerprint sensor.

As per the previous leaks by MySmartPrice, the Xiaomi Mi A3 will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC whereas the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite will come with a Snapdragon 675. These phones have been codenamed ‘bamboo_sprout’ and ‘cosmos_sprout’ respectively. Since the Mi CC9 uses a Snapdragon 710 SoC and the Mi CC9e uses a Snapdragon 665 SoC, the Mi A series duo are going to be more powerful.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.