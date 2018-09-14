Xiaomi Mi A2 which was launched in India on 8 August, is now available via open sale on Amazon and Mi.com, as announced by Xiaomi India managing director Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter. The device was globally launched on 24 July in Madrid.

The company is currently only offering the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant which is priced at Rs 16,999. The variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage will be announced soon.

#MiA2: Now available on open sale across https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ and @amazonIN We at @XiaomiIndia have been increasing our manufacturing capacity so that Mi Fans can buy their favourite products at any time! Mi A2 - perhaps the BEST camera phone! #PicturePerfectPhotos pic.twitter.com/nfX5XxkOTw — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 14, 2018

Read our full review of the device here.

The Mi A2 has a 5.99-inch full-HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and runs Android One out-of-the-box. It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with AI Engine. The phone features an Aluminium body design and an Arc design.

As for the camera, the Mi A2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a combination of a 12 MP primary camera unit and a 20 MP secondary camera unit, both with a f/1.75 aperture. It is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the phone has a 20 MP sensor with AI-powered features, including an AI Portrait mode. The front-facing sensor also has an HDR and a 4,500 K selfie light.

The body is paired with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to make it durable.

Coming to the connectivity, the Mi A2 comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Powering the device is a 3,010mAh battery.

The Mi A2 is available in colours gold, blue and black.