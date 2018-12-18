tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's Mi A2 was launched in India this year in August at Rs 16,999. The device is powered by the Android One program and was expected to be one of the first devices by Xiaomi to get Android 9.0 Pie this year. That is now been confirmed by the company in a tweet.

Mi A2 will start receiving the update from today, 18 December onwards.

Android 9 Pie is finally here! Mi A2 will be the first of our Android One phones to receive the update from 18 Dec! Get ready for all Android 9 Pie features! RT if you have your slice of the Pie now! #MiA2 #Android9Pie #Android9 #AndroidPie pic.twitter.com/7mNfl3Wsd6 — Mi (@xiaomi) December 17, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications and features

The A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will run stock Android out-of-the-box.

It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an "AI Engine."

The Mi A2 is available in a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant and a more expensive 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant

As for the camera, the Mi A2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a combination of a 12 MP primary camera unit and a 20 MP secondary camera unit, both with a f/1.75 aperture. It is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the phone has a 20 MP sensor with AI-powered features, including an AI Portrait mode. The front-facing sensor also has HDR and a selfie light.

Coming to the connectivity, the Mi A2 comes with support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Powering the device is a 3,010 mAh battery.