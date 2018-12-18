Tuesday, December 18, 2018 Back to
Xiaomi Mi A2 becomes company's first Android One device to get Pie, 18 Dec onwards

The Xiaomi Mi A2 users will start receiving the Android 9.0 Pie update from 18 December.

tech2 News Staff Dec 18, 2018 11:29 AM IST

Xiaomi's Mi A2 was launched in India this year in August at Rs 16,999. The device is powered by the Android One program and was expected to be one of the first devices by Xiaomi to get Android 9.0 Pie this year. That is now been confirmed by the company in a tweet.

Mi A2 will start receiving the update from today, 18 December onwards.

Read our full review of the device here

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications and features

The A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.  The device will run stock Android out-of-the-box.

The Mi A2 is the second generation Android One smartphone from Xiaomi. Image: tech2/Amrita Rajput

It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an "AI Engine."

The Mi A2 is available in a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant and a more expensive 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant

As for the camera, the Mi A2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a combination of a 12 MP primary camera unit and a 20 MP secondary camera unit, both with a f/1.75 aperture. It is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the phone has a 20 MP sensor with AI-powered features, including an AI Portrait mode. The front-facing sensor also has HDR and a selfie light.

Coming to the connectivity, the Mi A2 comes with support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Powering the device is a 3,010 mAh battery.

