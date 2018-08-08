Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 08 August, 2018 17:04 IST

Xiaomi Mi A2 with Snapdragon 660 SoC, Android One launched in India at Rs 16,999

The Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display and has a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

Xiaomi's Mi A2, a budget-friendly smartphone, launches in India today. The phone has been priced at Rs 16,999.  The phone will roll out on Mi.com and Amazon India and will be available for pre-order from 12 noon on 9 August. However, it will go on sale from 12 noon on 16 August.

The phone has already been launched globally on 24 July in Madrid so the specifications were out already. But here's a refresher to the features and specifics of the Xiaomi Mi A2.

The Mi A2 is available in a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant and a more expensive 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant will be coming soon. Globally the Mi A2 was announced in three colours — gold, lake blue and black, but in India Xiaomi's even launching a rose gold variant.

The phone looks quite similar to last year's Mi A1, while the rear resembles the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Overall, there's isn't much of a design overall per se.

Xiaomi Mi A2.

Xiaomi Mi A2.

The A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and which will be powered by the Android One program. This means that the device will run stock Android out-of-the-box. It will be one of the first devices to get Android P later this year.

It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an "AI Engine".

As for the camera, the Mi A2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a combination of a 12 MP primary camera unit and a 20 MP secondary camera unit, both with a f/1.75 aperture. It is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the phone has a 20 MP sensor with AI-powered features, including an AI Portrait mode. The front-facing sensor also has HDR and a selfie light.

Coming to the connectivity, the Mi A2 comes with support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Powering the device is a 3,010 mAh battery.

