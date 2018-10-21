Sunday, October 21, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 21 October, 2018 09:37 IST

Xiaomi Mi A1 model spotted on a GeekBench listing running Android Pie 9.0

Xiaomi Mi A1 was initially launched with Android Nougat; we should soon expect an Android Pie update.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi launched the Mi A1 smartphone in India last year in September, at a price of Rs 14,999. It has been noted, that the company has been slow to adopt Android Pie, the Mi A1 model was recently spotted on Geekbench running the operating system and we should expect it to roll out soon on all the Mi A1 models.

Read our full review of the device here.

Xiaomi Mi A1. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A1. Image: Xiaomi

When the phone was launched, it was a lot like the Mi 5X in terms of design, specifications and the camera. However, the thing that set Mi A1 apart was that it was the first Android One phone made by Xiaomi.

It sports a 5.5-inch FullHD display that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The phone has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage which is expandable via a microSD card. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset.

Xiaomi Mi A1 to soon get Android 9.0 Pie. Image: Geekbench

Xiaomi Mi A1 to soon get Android 9.0 Pie. Image: Geekbench

In terms of optics, the phone has a dual-camera with a 12 MP wide-angle sensor and a 12 MP telephoto lens. On the front of the phone is a 5 MP selfie camera. Powering the device is a 3080 mAh high-capacity battery.

The phone was launched in three colours — Gold, Rose Gold and Black. Xiaomi, despite having launched the Mi A2, continues to sell the vastly popular A1.

