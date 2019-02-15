tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 9 in China on 20 February. CEO Lei Jun and brand ambassador Wang Yuan did state recently on a casual chat that the phone is very powerful when it comes to internals. But exactly how powerful? Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 powerful.

As per a report by GizmoChina, the Xiaomi duo returned in another chat video today to confirm that the Mi 9 will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. It's not like this comes across as a surprise, but since the company has preponed the launch of the Mi 9 to February this year, it will be among the first batch of SD855 powered smartphones out there.

Xiaomi also very recently unveiled the back of the Mi 9 on its official Weibo handle. The phone has a glossy back which leads us to believe that the flagship will sport a glass panel on the back, as well as a delicate gradient finish. The back also reveals the triple-lens setup on the phone, which we don't know much about yet.

Coming back to the processor of the Xiaomi Mi 9, recent rumours claim that the Snapdragon 855 SoC will be accompanied by an X24 LTE modem. This indicates that the Mi 9 won’t carry support for 5G connectivity since it won’t feature the Snapdragon X50 LTE modem. Last month, a Xiaomi flagship phone had appeared with a "Cepheus” moniker on Geekbench and was speculated to be the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 phone. It now appears that these rumours might now be true.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a triple rear camera setup — with the primary sensor being a 48 MP sensor — and also 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi hasn't been bringing its Mi flagships to India lately, but we can't help but hope that the Mi 9 is brought to India.

