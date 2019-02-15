Friday, February 15, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi 9 will pack a Snapdragon 855 and sport a gradient back, confirms CEO

CEO Lei Jun and brand ambassador Wang Yuan confirmed that the Mi 9 will feature the Snapdragon 855.

tech2 News Staff Feb 15, 2019 15:37:43 IST

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 9 in China on 20 February. CEO Lei Jun and brand ambassador Wang Yuan did state recently on a casual chat that the phone is very powerful when it comes to internals. But exactly how powerful? Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 powerful.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro. Image: Twitter/Donovan Sung, Xiaomi Global spokesperson, Director of Product Management.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro. Image: Twitter/Donovan Sung, Xiaomi Global spokesperson, Director of Product Management.

As per a report by GizmoChina, the Xiaomi duo returned in another chat video today to confirm that the Mi 9 will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. It's not like this comes across as a surprise, but since the company has preponed the launch of the Mi 9 to February this year, it will be among the first batch of SD855 powered smartphones out there.

Xiaomi also very recently unveiled the back of the Mi 9 on its official Weibo handle. The phone has a glossy back which leads us to believe that the flagship will sport a glass panel on the back, as well as a delicate gradient finish. The back also reveals the triple-lens setup on the phone, which we don't know much about yet.

Mi 9 teaser on WEibo.

Mi 9 teaser on WEibo.

Coming back to the processor of the Xiaomi Mi 9, recent rumours claim that the Snapdragon 855 SoC will be accompanied by an X24 LTE modem. This indicates that the Mi 9 won’t carry support for 5G connectivity since it won’t feature the Snapdragon X50 LTE modem. Last month, a Xiaomi flagship phone had appeared with a "Cepheus” moniker on Geekbench and was speculated to be the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 phone. It now appears that these rumours might now be true.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a triple rear camera setup — with the primary sensor being a 48 MP sensor — and also 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi hasn't been bringing its Mi flagships to India lately, but we can't help but hope that the Mi 9 is brought to India.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

also see

Redmi

Redmi CEO confirms that a Snapdragon 855-powered flagship is in the works

Feb 03, 2019

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10+ running on an Exynos 9820 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Feb 04, 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 to launch on 20 February with triple-camera setup, waterdrop notch

Feb 13, 2019

LG G8

LG G8 ThinQ renders leaked showing largely unchanged design from G7 ThinQ

Feb 13, 2019

Foldable Phone

Xiaomi explains how it'll build its first foldable phone, 3D renders revealed

Feb 12, 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi warns of new scam which cheats retailers into buying a fake Mi Store franchise

Feb 15, 2019

science

Childhood Cancer

International Childhood Cancer Day: All you need to know about indicators and diagnosis

Feb 15, 2019

Energy

Energy demand around the world to soar 33 percent by 2040: BP forecast

Feb 15, 2019

Measles

WHO warns of measles making a comeback with cases of the infection rising

Feb 15, 2019

Black Leopard

Black leopard spotted in an African county for the first time in hundred years

Feb 14, 2019