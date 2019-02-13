Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi 9 to launch on 20 February with triple-camera setup, waterdrop notch

Xiaomi Mi 9 was also spotted early in January with Snapdragon 855 under the codename Cepheus.

tech2 News Staff Feb 13, 2019 19:04:47 IST

Xiaomi had launched the Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro and the Mi 8 Lite in China last year. Now it seems that Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi 9 this year.

Xiaomi Mi 9 was also spotted early in January with Snapdragon 855 under the codename Cepheus, as per a report in GSMArena.

The Mi 9 has now been spotted on Weibo where Xiaomi co-owner Lei Jun posted a teaser, revealing the launch date as 20 February for the device.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro. Image: Twitter/Donovan Sung, Xiaomi Global spokesperson, Director of Product Management.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro. Image: Twitter/Donovan Sung, Xiaomi Global spokesperson, Director of Product Management.

Also, there is a separate poster where the phone has been held by Roy Wang from TFBoys a.k.a. The Fighting Boys which is a popular Chinese boy band.

This poster gives us a sneak peek of the phone and reveals that the phone will come with a vertically aligned triple-camera setup.

The topmost lens seems to have some sort of circular highlight around it. The setup also consists of an LED flash which has been placed under the camera set up.

Xiaomi Mi 9 poster. Image: Weibo

Xiaomi Mi 9 poster. Image: Weibo

The launch date for Xiaomi's Mi 9 is coinciding with Samsung's unboxing event which is set to unveil the Galaxy S10 series.

Not only has the launch date and posters surfaced online, but as per the report in GizmoChina, the live images of the Xiaomi Mi 9 have also emerged on Weibo.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 might sport a waterdrop notch and very thin bezels on the display. The bottom bezel appears to be a bit chubbier than the rest.

As per the report, the phone might feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5.

Xiaomi Mi 9 live images. Image: Weibo

Xiaomi Mi 9 live images. Image: Weibo

On the rear, the main camera of the triple-camera setup might be a 48 MP sensor paired with a 12 MP secondary sensor and a ToF camera.

The rear also seems to come with a glass back in the colours blue and black. The fingerprint scanner is not seen to be on the front and the back of the phone hinting that there might be one under the display.

The volume and the power button are placed on the right side of the frame, but as per the report in GizmoChina, there seems to be a new addition of an AI button on the left of the frame.

There is also an image of the "About Phone" section which gives out the information that the phone is running on MIUI 10and that it's equipped with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

also see

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10+ running on an Exynos 9820 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Feb 04, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 to sport 10 MP front cam, S10 Plus with 4,100mAh battery: Report

Feb 07, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 pre-orders could reportedly begin as early as 22 February

Feb 06, 2019

Galaxy S10E

Samsung Galaxy S10E renders reveal iPhone XR-like design and dual rear cameras

Feb 03, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 series' battery capacity revealed on Brazil's certification site

Jan 30, 2019

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 alleged renders reveal punch-hole display, release date leaked

Feb 01, 2019

science

Wildlife

Polar bears take over Russian town, leave locals both delighted and terrified

Feb 13, 2019

Mars N-one

Mars One's plan to colonise Mars is dead and either fraud or fools are to blame

Feb 13, 2019

Bionic Heart

World's first bionic heart charges wirelessly inside 24 year old patient's chest

Feb 13, 2019

Plastic to Fuel

New technique can turn quarter of the world's plastic waste into clean fuel

Feb 13, 2019